Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Speen-Ghar Region vs Amo Region, Match 5

The fifth match of the Qosh Tepa T20, 2024 tournament between Speen-Ghar Region and Amo Region was abandoned due to rain. As a result, the two teams shared a point each.

With three points in their bag, Speen-Ghar Region have climbed to the second spot on the table. On the other hand, Amo Region also jumped to the fourth spot with one point in their bag.

Meanwhile, Band-E-Amir are positioned at the top with two wins in two matches. Mis-Ainak Region have managed to secure a solitary win in two matches.

With two points under their bag, Mis-Ainak Region are placed at the third spot. Boost Region are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having not won a single game in the tournament, thus far.

Speen-Ghar Region vs Amo Region clash ends in no-result

The fifth match of the Qosh Tepa T20, 2024 tournament between Speen-Ghar Region and Amo Region saw the former batting first. They had managed to score 22 runs for the loss of two wickets before the rain arrived and the match was subsequently abandoned.

Meanwhile, the third and the fourth matches were played on the second day of the tournament i.e., May 2, 2024. Amo Region took on Band-E-Amir Region in the third game. The former batted first and compiled 142 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Band-E-Amir Region chased down the score without losing a single wicket. Meanwhile, the fourth match saw Mis-Ainak Region take on Boost Region in Kabul.

Mis-Ainak Region mustered up 137 runs in the first innings and, interestingly, it proved more than enough. They had restricted Boost Region to 123 and won the game by 14 runs.

Ibrahim Zadran played a match-winning knock for Mis-Ainak Region, amassing 65 runs in just 48 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes. With the ball, the likes of Nasim Mangal, Wahidullah Zadran, and Khalil Gurbaz claimed two wickets each.

