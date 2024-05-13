Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis Ainak Region (Updated) ft. Ibrahim Zadran

Band-e-Amir Region locked horns with Mis Ainak Region in the final of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 on Monday, May 13 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. Band-e-Amir Region emerged as the champions after winning the game convincingly by 23 runs.

They elected to bat first after winning the toss but their openers failed to get going and returned to the dugout inside the powerplay. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi joined forces with Karim Janat in the middle and added 66 runs for the third wicket to bail their team out of trouble. The latter smoked 107 runs off 53 deliveries to take Band-e-Amir Region to 196/5.

Chasing the total, Mis Ainak Region added 59 runs before losing their first wicket on the final delivery of the powerplay. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals after that and got bundled out for 173 in 19.4 overs.

While Shahidullah top-scored with 41 runs off 28 deliveries for Mis Ainak Region, Karim Janat dominated with the ball as well with a four-wicket haul for 34 runs in his four overs.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Ibrahim Zadran (MAR) 8 8 1 323 101* 46.14 249 129.71 1 2 36 9 2 Hazratullah Zazai (BOOST) 8 8 1 310 116* 44.28 196 158.16 1 2 35 16 3 Sediqullah Atal (BEAR) 8 8 1 308 64 44 198 155.55 0 4 25 19 4 Mohammad Akram (AMOR) 8 7 0 258 51 36.85 163 158.28 0 2 23 15 5 Afsar Zazai (MAR) 8 8 2 237 78* 39.5 193 122.79 0 3 13 14 6 Rahmat Shah (BOOST) 8 8 2 237 69* 39.5 183 129.5 0 2 24 9 7 Najibullah Zadran (BOOST) 8 8 1 231 55 33 161 143.47 0 3 19 13 8 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 8 7 1 211 49 35.16 207 101.93 0 0 20 4 8 Karim Janat (BEAR) 8 7 1 197 107 32.83 134 147.01 1 0 13 13 10 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAR) 8 7 0 192 45 27.42 193 99.48 0 0 10 6

Adding 26 runs to his tally in the final, Ibrahim Zadran finished as the tournament’s leading run-getter with 323 runs in eight matches. He surpassed Hazratullah Zazai in second place with 310 runs in eight games. Meanwhile, Sediqullah Atal failed to score big in the final and he finished third on the list with 308 runs in eight matches.

Mohammad Akram of Amo Region kept sitting fourth on the list with 258 runs in eight games after Afsar Zazai failed to open his account in the final and finished fifth with 237 runs in eight fixtures.

Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran of the Boost Region finished sixth and seventh on the list with 237 and 231 runs, respectively. Samiullah Shinwari followed them in eighth place with 211 runs.

Karim Janat, with a knock of 107 runs in the final, entered roaring in the list of the leading run-getters and finished ninth with a total of 197 runs. At the same time, the winning skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi finished tenth with 192 runs in eight games.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Wahidullah Zadran (MAR) 8 8 31 191 13 2/12 14.69 6.16 14.3 0 0 1 2 Izharulhaq Naveed (AMOR) 8 7 24 175 11 4/12 15.9 7.39 13.09 1 0 1 3 Mohammadullah (BOOST) 8 8 30 182 11 3/22 16.54 6.06 16.36 0 0 0 4 Faridoon Dawoodzai (BOOST) 8 8 30 210 11 3/16 19.09 7 16.36 0 0 1 5 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMOR) 8 8 23 163 10 4/20 16.3 7.08 13.8 1 0 1 6 Karim Janat (BEAR) 8 8 31 216 10 4/34 21.6 6.96 18.6 1 0 1 7 Ziaur Rahman (MAR) 6 6 24 168 9 3/27 18.66 7 16 0 0 0 8 Nijat Masood (BEAR) 6 6 21.4 205 9 3/29 22.77 9.46 14.44 0 0 0 9 Aftab Alam (SGR) 5 5 18.5 144 8 4/22 18 7.64 14.12 1 0 0 9 Yama Arab (MAR) 7 7 27 249 8 3/29 31.12 9.22 20.25 0 0 0

Adding one more wicket to his tally in the final, Wahidullah Zadran finished as the leading wicket-getter in the tournament with 13 wickets in eight games. Despite not featuring in the final, there was no change in the next four positions on the list.

Izharulhaq Naveed remained second on the list with 11 wickets in eight games followed by Mohammadullah and Faridoon Dawoodzai also with 11 wickets against their name, respectively. Meanwhile, Sharafuddin Ashraf finished fifth on the list of most wickets in the competition with 10 wickets in eight games.

With a four-fer in the final, Karim Janat made giant strides and jumped to sixth place with 10 wickets in eight matches. Ziaur Rehman picked up one wicket in the final to take his tally to nine wickets and finished seventh on the list.

Meanwhile, Nijat Masood bagged two wickets for Band-e-Amir Region in the final and finished with nine wickets in six games. Yama Arab failed to scalp any wicket for the Mis Ainak Region in the final as he finished tenth behind Aftab Alam as both bowlers finished with eight wickets each but the latter averaged better than Yama Arab.

