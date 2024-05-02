Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mis-Ainak vs Boost (Updated) ft. Ibrahim Zadran

The third match of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 took place between m Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region on Thursday in Kabul. As many as four batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores as Amo Region managed to compile 142 runs in the first innings.

Alla Noor was the top-scorer with the bat, amassing 34 off 28 balls. Nijat Masood was the pick of the bowlers for Band-E-Amir, scalping three wickets for 29 runs in four overs. In response, Band-E-Amir Region chased down the score in just 16.3 overs without losing a single wicket.

Bahar Shinwari (60 off 55) and Sediqullah Atal (63 off 46) played unbeaten knocks to guide their team to the target without much fuss.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Mis-Ainak Region took on Boost Region in Kabul. Ibrahim Zadran led from the front as he played a sensational knock of 65 runs in 48 balls. But, he received little support from the other batters and they ended up managing 137 runs in the first innings.

However, Mis-Ainak Region bowled brilliantly in the second innings, restricting Boost Region to just 123 runs. Courtesy of a combined bowling effort from the team, Mis-Ainak Region beat Boost Region by 14 runs. Nasim Mangal, Khalil Gurbaz and Wahidullah Zadran took two wickets each.

Qosh Tepa T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Ibrahim Zadran (MAR) 2 2 0 80 65 40 62 129.03 0 1 7 3 2 Najibullah Zadran (BOOST) 2 2 1 76 52* 76 63 120.63 0 1 7 3 3 Bahar Shinwari (BEAR) 2 2 1 66 60* 66 68 97.05 0 1 9 1 4 Sediqullah Atal (BEAR) 2 2 1 63 63* 63 47 134.04 0 1 5 4 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAR) 2 1 0 45 45 45 55 81.81 0 0 2 1 6 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 1 1 1 39 39* 0 37 105.4 0 0 4 1 7 Juma Gul (MAR) 2 2 1 36 20* 36 35 102.85 0 0 2 2 8 Allah Noor (AMOR) 1 1 0 34 34 34 28 121.42 0 0 1 3 9 Imran (BOOST) 2 2 0 34 24 17 25 136 0 0 6 0 10 Hayatullah (AMOR) 1 1 1 32 32* 0 23 139.13 0 0 0 4

Ibrahim Zadran leads the runs tally with 80 runs under his belt in two games. Najibullah Zadran is at the second position with 76 runs, followed by the likes of Bahar Shinwari (66), Sediqullah Atal (63), and Hashmatullah Shahidi (45) at third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

The sixth position is occupied by Samiullah Shinwari with 39 runs, while Juma Gul (36) is at seventh. Allah Noor finds himself at the eighth spot with 34 runs under his belt. The likes of Imran and Hayatullah round off the top-10 spots with 34 and 32 runs to their names, respectively.

Qosh Tepa T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Wahidullah Zadran (MAR) 2 2 8 29 4 2/12 7.25 1/2 5W 0 0 1 2 Faridoon (BOOST) 2 2 8 33 4 3/16 8.25 1/3 12 0 0 1 3 Nijat Masood (BEAR) 2 2 8 50 4 3/29 12.5 1/5 12 0 0 0 4 Amir Hamza (BEAR) 2 2 7 25 3 2/8 8.33 1/2 12 0 0 0 5 Mohammadullah (BOOST) 2 2 8 36 3 2/20 12 1/3 14 0 0 0 6 Khalil Gurbaz (MAR) 2 2 8 47 3 2/20 15.66 1/4 16 0 0 0 7 Haqmal Arya (MAR) 2 1 4 8 2 2/8 4 1/1 16 0 0 0 8 Aftab Alam (SGR) 1 1 4 17 2 2/17 8.5 1/3 12 0 0 0 9 Nasim Mangal (MAR) 1 1 4 22 2 2/22 11 1/4 12 0 0 0 10 Karim Janat (BEAR) 2 2 8 42 2 1/16 21 1/4 12 0 0 1

Wahidullah Zadran is sitting at the pole position in the wickets tally, followed by Faridoon and Nijat Masood at the second and third spots, respectively. All three have picked up four wickets each in the competition thus far.

Amir Hamza finds himself at fourth with three wickets, while Mohammadullah and Khalil Gurbaz are at fifth and sixth spots, respectively, with three wickets each to their name as well.

Haqmal Arya is at the seventh spot with two wickets, while the eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Aftab Alam (2) and Nasim Mangal (2), respectively. Karim Janat rounds off the top-10 spots with two wickets under his belt.

