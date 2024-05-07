Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Speen Ghar Region vs Amo Region (Updated) ft. Sharafuddin Ashraf

Boost Region took on Mis Ainak Region in the 11th match of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Rahmat Shah played a stellar knock of 50 off 36 balls, guiding the team to a 152-run total in the first innings.

Mohammad Younus was the pick of the bowlers for Mis Ainak Region as he claimed two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Yama Arab also claimed two wickets but conceded 51 runs in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, Mis Ainak Region had lost two wickets for 51 runs. But, Mehboob Taskin (58 off 44) and Afsar Zazai (55 off 34) played crucial knocks in helping the team win on the final ball of the match.

Meanwhile, Speen Ghar Region beat Amo Region by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament on Tuesday. Batting first, Speen Ghar Region managed to score 155 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Samiullah Shinwari top-scored with the bat, amassing 37 off 34 balls.

Sharafuddin Ashraf starred with the ball for Amo Region, picking four wickets for 20 runs in four overs. In response, Amo Region managed only 122, falling 33 runs short of the target.

Mohammad Akram scored 39 off 33, while Subhanullah Hotak amassed 24 off 21 but neither of them could carry on to score big innings.

Qosh Tepa T20 National T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Hazratullah Zazai (BOOST) 5 5 1 189 116* 47.25 132 143.18 1 1 7 24 2 Najibullah Zadran (BOOST) 5 5 1 170 55 42.5 120 141.66 0 2 9 15 3 Ibrahim Zadran (MAR) 4 4 0 150 65 37.5 115 130.43 0 2 5 15 4 Mohammad Akram (AMOR) 5 4 0 134 51 33.5 85 157.64 0 1 7 14 5 Rahmat Shah (BOOST) 5 5 0 131 50 26.2 108 121.29 0 1 4 13 6 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 5 4 1 105 39* 35 112 93.75 0 0 3 8 7 Afsar Zazai (MAR) 4 4 1 100 55* 33.33 94 106.38 0 1 5 6 8 Naveed Obaid (MAR) 4 4 0 97 73 24.25 88 110.22 0 1 2 10 9 Tariq Stanikzai (AMOR) 3 3 0 90 51 30 61 147.54 0 1 5 7 10 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAR) 3 2 0 88 45 44 91 96.7 0 0 3 4

Haratullah Zazai is at the top of the run charts with 189 runs to his name in five games at 47.25. Najibullah Zadran has 170 runs under his belt in as many matches and finds himself in the second spot.

The third and fourth spots are occupied by Ibrahim Zadran (150) and Mohammad Akram (134), respectively. Rahmat Shah moves to fifth position with 131 runs, while Samiullah Shinwari takes the sixth spot with 105 runs under his name.

The seventh and eighth positions in the table are occupied by the likes of Afsar Zazai (100) and Naveed Obaid (97), respectively. Tariq Stanikzai is positioned at ninth spot with 90 runs, while Hashmatullah Shahidi rounds off the top ten spots with 88 runs under his belt.

Qosh Tepa T20 National T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Mohammadullah (BOOST) 5 5 20 103 9 3/22 11.44 5.15 13.33 0 0 0 2 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMOR) 5 5 14 78 8 4/20 9.75 5.57 10.5 1 0 1 3 Wahidullah Zadran (MAR) 4 4 15 82 7 2/12 11.71 5.46 12.85 0 0 1 4 Faridoon Dawoodzai (BOOST) 5 5 19 107 7 3/16 15.28 5.63 16.28 0 0 1 5 Amir Hamza (BEAR) 3 3 11 51 6 3/26 8.5 4.63 11 0 0 0 6 Nijat Masood (BEAR) 3 3 11 70 6 3/29 11.66 6.36 11 0 0 0 7 Izharulhaq Naveed (AMOR) 5 4 15 120 6 3/17 20 8 15 0 0 1 8 Yousuf Zazai (SGR) 3 3 12 83 5 3/18 16.6 6.91 14.4 0 0 0 9 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 5 3 7 31 4 3/15 7.75 4.42 10.5 0 0 0 10 Karim Janat (BEAR) 3 3 12 66 4 2/24 16.5 5.5 18 0 0 1

With nine wickets in five matches, Mohammadullah is sitting at the top of the wickets chart. Sharafuddin Ashraf has moved to second with eight wickets, followed by Wahidullah Zadran at third with seven wickets.

At number four is Faridoon Dawoodzai with seven wickets, while Amir Hamza is at fifth with six wickets. Nijat Masood is at number six on the table with six wickets in his bag, while Izharulhaq Naveed takes the seventh spot with 6 wickets under his name.

Yousuf Zazai has five wickets thus far and finds himself at eighth, while Samiullah Shinwari is at ninth spot with four wickets. Karim Janat rounds off the top ten spots with four wickets in his bag.

