Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mis-Ainak vs Speen-Ghar, Match 2 

Band-E-Amir earned two points after beating Boost Region in the first match of the Qosh Tepa T20, 2024 tournament on Wednesday (May 1). With that win, they have opened their account and now sit at the second spot on the table.

On the other hand, Boost Region suffered a loss in their first game and are languishing at the fourth position. Meanwhile, Speen-Ghar beat Mis-Ainak by seven wickets in the second match of the tournament.

That win has taken them to the top of the points table with two points under their name. Mis-Ainak, on the other hand, sit at third with one loss in one game. The fifth team, Amo Region will be playing their first match on Thursday against Band-e-Amir Region.

Speen-Ghar beat Mis-Ainak in nail-biter

The Qosh Tepa T20 2024 tournament kick started on Wednesday with two grueling contests. Band-E-Amir region took on Boost Region in the inaugural match of the competition. Batting first, Band-E-Amir put on a disappointing effort with the bat, however, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi’s fighting knock of 45 runs in 55 balls helped the team reach 114 runs in the first innings.

For Boost Region, Mohibullah Zurmati and Mohammadullah claimed two wickets each. Despite boasting of some brilliant batters in the side, Boost Region fell three runs short of the target. Half of the side went back to the hut for just 43 runs on the board.

Najibullah Zadran brought the team back into the contest with an unbeaten 52-run knock off 37 balls but it didn’t prove enough in the end. Amir Hamza was the pick of the bowlers for Band-E-Amir, picking two wickets for eight runs in three overs.

Meanwhile, the second match of the tournament saw Mis Ainkak Region take on Speen Ghar Region in what turned out to be a nail-biter. On the back of crucial cameos from Ibrahim Zadran (15), Juma Gul (16), Haqmal Arya (19), and Mehboob Taskin (25), Mis Ainak Region managed to score 108 runs in the first innings.

The game went down to the wire as Speen Ghar Region reached the target on the final ball of the innings. They didn’t make a great start with the first five wickets falling for just 54 runs on the board. However, Samiullah Shinwari’s 39-run knock off 37 balls helped the team reach home, eventually.

