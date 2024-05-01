Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mis-Ainak vs Speen-Ghar (Updated) ft. Najibullah Zadran and Amir Hamza

Boost Region won the toss in the first match of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 against Band-e-Amir Region and elected to bowl. Band-e-Amir Region scored only 114 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi was the highest scorer and made 45 runs off 55 deliveries. Mohibullah Zurmati and Mohammadullah took two wickets each for the Boost Region.

Boost Region struggled with the bat as well and lost the match by three runs. They managed to score 111 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Najibullah Zadran played a knock of 52 runs off 37 deliveries but it was not enough. Amir Hamza was the most successful bowler for Band-e-Amir Region and picked up two wickets for eight runs in three overs.

In the second match, Speen-Ghar elected to bowl after winning the toss against Mis-Ainak. The latter managed just 108 runs for the loss of six wickets. Only one batter went past the 20-run mark for the team. Aftab Alam bagged two wickets for 17 runs in four overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Speen-Ghar.

Speen-Ghar reached the target of 109 runs on the last delivery of their innings. Captain Samiullah Shinwari remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 37 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Qosh Tepa T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Najibullah Zadran (BOOST) 1 1 1 52 52* 0 37 140.54 - 1 - 4 2 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAR) 1 1 - 45 45 45 55 81.81 - - - 2 3 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 1 1 1 39 39* 0 37 105.4 - - - 4 4 Mehboob Taskin (MAR) 1 1 1 25 25* 0 22 113.63 - - - 3 5 Haqmal Arya (MAR) 1 1 1 19 19* 0 20 95 - - - 1 6 Juma Gul (MAR) 1 1 - 16 16 16 16 100 - - - 1 7 Shamsurrahman (BEAR) 1 1 1 16 16* 0 10 160 - - - 1 8 Ibrahim Zadran (MAR) 1 1 - 15 15 15 14 107.14 - - - 1 9 Bahir Shah (SGR) 1 1 - 15 15 15 21 71.42 - - - 2 10 Afsar Zazai (MAR) 1 1 - 13 13 13 30 43.33 - - - 0

Najibullah Zadran finished as the leading run-scorer on the first day and made 52 runs off 37 deliveries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi is in second place and made 45 runs off 55 deliveries.

Samiullah Shinwari scored 39 runs off 37 deliveries and finished as the third-highest run-scorer.

Mehboob Taskin made 25 runs for Mis-Ainak and is in fourth position.

Haqmal Arya remained unbeaten on 19 runs off 20 deliveries and is in fifth place.

Qosh Tepa T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Amir Hamza (BEAR) 1 1 18 3 - 8 2 2/8 4 2.66 9 - 2 Haqmal Arya (MAR) 1 1 24 4 - 8 2 2/8 4 2 12 - 3 Mohibullah Zurmati (BOOST) 1 1 18 3 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 5 9 - 4 Aftab Alam (SGR) 1 1 24 4 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - 5 Mohammadullah (BOOST) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - 6 Samiullah Shinwari (SGR) 1 1 12 2 - 7 1 1/7 7 3.5 12 - 7 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (SGR) 1 1 24 4 - 11 1 1/11 11 2.75 24 - 8 Shamsurrahman (BEAR) 1 1 12 2 - 14 1 1/14 14 7 12 - 9 Karim Janat (BEAR) 1 1 24 4 - 16 1 1/16 16 4 24 - 10 Faridoon (BOOST) 1 1 24 4 - 17 1 1/17 17 4.25 24 -

Amir Hamza took two wickets for eight runs on the first day and was the most economical bowler.

Haqmal Arya picked up two wickets for eight runs for Mis-Ainak and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.

Mohibullah Zurmati took two wickets for 15 runs on the first day. He is in third place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets.

Aftab Alam has two wickets to his name and is in fourth position on this list.

Mohammadullah was the fifth bowler who bagged two wickets on the first day and is in fifth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback