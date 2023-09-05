Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jaipur Indians vs Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, Match 13

Jaipur Indians beat Udaipur Lakecity Warriors by 12 runs in Match No.13 of the Rajasthan Premier League on Monday, September 4 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With the win, the Indians stayed on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.313 thanks to wins in all four of their matches. The Warriors, on the other hand, dropped to the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.359 courtesy of one win out of four matches.

In the first match of the day, Jodhpur Sunrisers defeated Bhilwara Bulls by 10 wickets. The Sunrisers moved to second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.054 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. The Bulls kept struggling in the tournament, having now lost four out of five matches.

Jaipur Indians continue their impressive run in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

After opting to bat first, the Indians could only manage to score 147 in 20 overs. Opening batter Divya Gajraj scored 70 runs off 50 balls with six fours and four sixes, but he did not get a lot of support from the others.

The Indians’ bowlers performed as they bowled the Warriors for 135 in 19.5 overs. Aditya Garhwal scored 63 runs off 49 balls for the Warriors, but his efforts were not enough for his team to go past the finish line.

Vishal Godara was the pick of the bowlers for the Indians after he picked up four wickets for 24 runs. With 18 runs to defend in the final over, Godara held his nerve under pressure.

Dhananjaya Tiwari and Arafat Khan accounted for two scalps apiece. Rohit Khichar also picked up one wicket. The Indians also made sure that they cemented their spot in the top two.