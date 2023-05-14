Rajasthan Royals register third lowest IPL total, their second lowest in RR vs RCB 

Rajasthan Royals ended up with an unwanted record following their humiliating 112-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Sanju Samson-led side registered the third-lowest total in an innings in the IPL history.

Valiant fifties from Faf du Plessis (55) and Glenn Maxwell (54) followed by a handy cameo from Anuj Rawat (29* off 11 balls) helped RCB to set Royals for a challenging target of 172 on a tricky surface.

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood for his team with the dismissal of the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal for a second-ball duck.

Wayne Parnell later ran through the RR batting order with the important scalps of Jos Buttler (0), Sanju Samson (4) and Joe Root (10) as the hosts were reeling at 28/5 at the end of the powerplay.

Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) was the lone batter from RR to show intent with the bat, but he too perished against Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over.

RCB spinners accounted for five wickets with Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma picking up two each as Royals were bowled out for 59 in just 10.3 overs. This was the third-lowest total of the IPL and second-lowest for Rajasthan Royals as well.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



They climb to number on the points table 🏻 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-60



#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB A formidable performance from @RCBTweets as they claim a mammoth 112-run victory in JaipurThey climb to numberon the points tableScorecard A formidable performance from @RCBTweets as they claim a mammoth 112-run victory in Jaipur 🙌They climb to number 5️⃣ on the points table 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-60 #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB https://t.co/BxkMKBsL3W

RR vs RCB: Which team holds the record for lowest total in IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the unwanted record for the lowest total in the IPL. They registered 49/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23, 2017 at Eden Gardens while chasing 132.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Absolute gold dust with the triple strike in the powerplay!



And he's still got 6 fiery deliveries left!



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RRvRCB Parney 🟰 On the money 🥵Absolute gold dust with the triple strike in the powerplay!And he's still got 6 fiery deliveries left! Parney 🟰 On the money 🥵Absolute gold dust with the triple strike in the powerplay! 🙌And he's still got 6 fiery deliveries left! 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RRvRCB https://t.co/17z8xIwfe6

Rajasthan Royals themselves held an embarassing record before KKR made a mockery of RCB's star-studded batting order in IPL 2017. Royals were bowled out for 58 by RCB on April 18, 2009, at Newlands in Cape Town in a 134-run chase.

Poll : 0 votes