Rajasthan Royals replies to a fan who called RR and PBKS 'irrelevant' IPL teams after noticing empty seats at Barsapara Stadium

Rajasthan Royals hit back at a Twitter user who labeled the franchise 'irrelevant' for their inability to sell out a home fixture at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

RR are playing the first-ever IPL match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium tonight against the Punjab Kings. The massive stadium in Guwahati has a seating capacity of more than 40,000 fans. Since it's a working day, not all the seats in the stadium were filled.

Still, a decent crowd showed up and the seats were being filled as the match progressed. One of the social media user was unhappy after noticing the empty seats in the stadium. He claimed that only teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore can sell out stadiums.

"Teams like RR and PBKS are irrelevant in IPL, no doubt why Star sports shows CSK, MI and RCB highlights whole day," the Twitter user wrote.

Rajasthan Royals' social media admin hit back at that Twitter user by posting a picture of the stands that were packed at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

"okay," RR replied with the following photo.

Rajasthan Royals' cheeky reply

Rajasthan Royals have failed to impress in their first home match of IPL 2023

Talking about the on-field action at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision did not work in their favor as the Punjab Kings ended up scoring 197/4 in their 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led PBKS from the front with an unbeaten 56-ball 86*. Prabhsimran Singh scored a half-century as well.

RR's bowlers struggled to keep a check on the run-flow. Even Rajasthan's batters have failed to make their presence felt in Guwahati so far. RR are down to 124/6 after 15 overs in a chase of 198. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

