“RCB green jersey me 2 match khel legi” - Twitterati raise carbon emission concern as Virat Kohli takes charter flight to return to India

Team India batter Virat Kohli took a charter flight from West Indies to return to India following the conclusion of the one-day series. The senior batter featured in the Tests and was part of the ODI squad, but has not been picked for the ongoing T20I series.

Kohli had an impressive Test series, scoring 76 and 121 runs as India won the two-match series 1-0. However, he did not bat in the first ODI and was rested for the other two matches in a somewhat surprising decision.

On Thursday, August 3, the 34-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of him taking a charter flight for his return to India. He uploaded the images with the caption:

“Thank you @acs_aircharter and @capt.abupatel for arranging my flight and great service too 👍👍.”

While some social media users shared the usual “welcome back” and “King Kohli” messages in response, a few questioned the cricketer’s decision to return on a charter flight with regard to the environmental impact. Here are some reactions:

Eddy Gecko 🏸 @EddyGecko @CricCrazyJohns Good to know Virat takes the environment seriously

Arpit @haqsesinghal @CricCrazyJohns Haan toh RCB green jersey me 2 match khel legi.

dotΞxe @dotexe786 @CricCrazyJohns A chartered flight? Thought he’d avoid it as he’s so concerned about air pollution, double standards should be called out.

On the Right Side Kohli Uses Private Charter, Private Jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger.



Double standard! @CricCrazyJohns On left side Kohli Sharing tips how to Celebrate Diwali, how to save environment!On the Right Side Kohli Uses Private Charter, Private Jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger.Double standard! pic.twitter.com/MpleR6JwPk

Lubana Warriors @LovepreetS49 @CricCrazyJohns No problem from Using private charters but at least don’t give ‘gyaan’ on environment then

Kohli broke his overseas Test century drought during West Indies tour

During the Test series in West Indies, Kohli broke his overseas Test century drought, notching up his first three-figure score in nearly five years. In the first innings of the second Test, he scored 121 off 206 balls, an innings which featured 11 fours. Speaking after the knock, he said:

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in rhythm in which I wanted to be. I always looked at pressure as an opportunity to stand up for my team. I took my time, they were bowling in good areas when I walked in so I had to take my time. The outfield wasn't quick and fluent as it should have been."

On scoring his first Test ton away from home in nearly five years, Kohli downplayed the chatter around it and said:

"I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that's not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability.”

With his impressive effort in the second Test match, Kohli became the first batter to score a century in his 500th international game.