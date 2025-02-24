RCB take a subtle dig at Babar Azam, Hasan Ali after Virat Kohli's 100* in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a subtle dig at Pakistan's Babar Azam and Hasan Ali after the 2025 Champions Trophy match between the two Asian giants. RCB used a famous line said by Hasan about Babar in a podcast to describe Virat's knock.

The much-awaited battle between India and Pakistan happened on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli stepped up and delivered the goods for the Indian team by smashing a century in the high-stakes clash.

Kohli completed his ton with a four and helped India win by six wickets in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru then took to X to remind fans about Kohli's 82-run knock against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. RCB also pointed out how Kohli scored his 82nd international hundred against Pakistan in Dubai and wrote:

"King kar lega."

The post shared by RCB on X has received more than 10,000 likes already. Quite a few fans understood how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru referred to Hasan Ali's old comments about Babar Azam on a podcast.

What did Hasan Ali say about Babar Azam?

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali once appeared on a podcast with Daniyal Sheikh, where he disclosed that the entire Pakistan team refers to Babar Azam as their 'king'. He mentioned that the team members call him 'Bobsy The King'. Here's what Hasan had said:

"Even in our team, we call him the king. Either we call him 'Bobsy' or call him 'Bobsy The King'. If anyone has an issue, tell the king. King kar lega (King will do your work)."

Virat Kohli is popularly known as the 'King' of cricket. Hence, Royal Challengers Bengaluru referred to Hasan Ali's old comments, thereby taking a subtle dig at him as Kohli helped India win the match against Pakistan.

