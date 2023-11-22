"RCB vs KKR is now personal" - Fans on X go wild as Gautam Gambhir returns to KKR as mentor

Gautam Gambhir's return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as mentor sent the franchise's fans into a frenzy. The former batter captained the Knight Riders in most of their glory days, winning them the 2012 and 2014 IPL titles through his sturdy opening batting skills and highly popular leadership.

He was part of the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) set-up in IPL 2022 and 2023, with LSG finishing third on both occasions. Gambhir announced his decision to step down on Wednesday and it was followed by a media release from KKR, including welcoming comments from franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans on X hailed the move as a "homecoming". Some also felt that this marks the end of LSG's rivalry with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the return of the KKR-RCB rivalry which was popular during the left-hander's time at the franchise.

Check the best reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I am back. I am hungry" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir was part of KKR between 2011-17 during which the franchise qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the final of the Champions League T20 in 2014 as well. Several KKR players still credit his leadership for revolutionizing the team.

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me," he said in an official statement. "But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

Shah Rukh Khan said that the former captain was always part of the KKR "family" and is now just coming back in a new avatar. He said he was looking forward to him and coach Chandrakant Pandit instilling "magic".