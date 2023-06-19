"Real ID se aao Rishabh Pant" - Twitter reacts as Joe Root attempts reverse scoop against Pat Cummins on 1st ball of Ashes Test Day 4

Joe Root surprised cricket fans when he attempted a reverse scoop on the first ball of the first Ashes Test's fourth day against Australia at Edgbaston on Monday, June 19. Captain Pat Cummins opened the bowling for the visitors. While the batters tend to defend the first ball they face on a day in Test cricket, Root went for a reverse scoop shot.

Rain forced the umpires to call stumps early on Sunday on the third day of the first Ashes Test match. New batters Ollie Pope and Joe Root were batting on zero when yesterday's play ended.

The play resumed earlier on Monday at Edgbaston, where Pat Cummins bowled a length delivery from over the wicket. Root switched into a left-hander and tried to whack the ball over the slip cordon. Although he could not connect the shot, his attempt generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

England Cricket @englandcricket



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes First ball... And Joe Root goes for the ramp shot First ball... And Joe Root goes for the ramp shot 😂#EnglandCricket | #Ashes

Kieren Rees @kieren_rees @englandcricket He doesn’t need to play like that from ball one calm down. @englandcricket He doesn’t need to play like that from ball one calm down. https://t.co/eDqEnwmyKP

Manish Rao @immanishrao @englandcricket Auditioning for the IPL, the franchise must be watching him closely, if he continues to play like that, and doesn't get out cheaply as Pujara did, he will be leading a franchise soon, he looks the leanest and the fittest in the English side, can't be the meanest, that's Ollie. @englandcricket Auditioning for the IPL, the franchise must be watching him closely, if he continues to play like that, and doesn't get out cheaply as Pujara did, he will be leading a franchise soon, he looks the leanest and the fittest in the English side, can't be the meanest, that's Ollie.

MCPASTY @mcpasty0 @englandcricket That was absurd but I’m here for it @englandcricket That was absurd but I’m here for it

Long Live Test Cricket @LongLiveTest just root things! @englandcricket who plays that shot on a first ball, when team lead is 35 and 2 wickets down!just root things! @englandcricket who plays that shot on a first ball, when team lead is 35 and 2 wickets down! 😭 just root things!

A ✨ @ajc97v2 @englandcricket Man did that first ball on a score of 0 @englandcricket Man did that first ball on a score of 0 💀💀

Joe Root hit Scott Boland for a 6 and a 4 later in the innings

While Root missed the reverse scoop on the first attempt against Pat Cummins, he executed the shot to perfection against Scott Boland later in the innings. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey was standing up, but it made no difference to Root, who switched sides and sent the ball across the boundary line.

Root is batting on 44 runs off 51 balls right now. He has taken England to 113/3 in 23 overs. Ollie Pope lost his stumps to Pat Cummins, inviting Harry Brook to the middle. Brook and Root have added 46 runs for the fourth wicket so far, with Brook aggregating 22 runs off 18 deliveries.

England have extended their lead to 120 runs with seven wickets in hand. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

