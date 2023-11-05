"Reiterated the value he brings" - Fans hail Shreyas Iyer for gritty 77 during IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer played a magnificent hand of 77 off just 87 balls on a difficult pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against South Africa on Sunday, November 5.

Iyer had walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were in a tough situation having lost both their set openers. While he took his time initially to get going, the right-hander expertly changed gears and targeted the right moments to get a flurry of boundaries.

While Shreyas Iyer couldn't really convert his fifty into a hundred, fans on X were delighted to see him pace his innings to perfection on a pitch that had grip for the spinners. Here are some of the reactions:

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli negotiated Maharaj's threat

After getting off to yet another flying start, Rohit Sharma perished, hitting one straight into the hands of Temba Bavuma. Shubman Gill would count himself unlucky as he was cleaned up by an absolute peach by Keshav Maharaj.

The Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli might have identified Maharaj as the main threat and thus decided to play him out without taking much risks. However, Shreyas then took the initiative to go after Tabraiz Shamsi and that gradually picked up the pace of the hosts' scoring.

Temba Bavuma brought back the pacers, but Iyer had decided to up the ante by then and was also successful to a certain extent. After his departure, KL Rahul has joined Kohli at the crease as the duo look to build another partnership before exploding at the backend of the innings.

India will be mindful of the fact that the pitch could get easier for batting if dew plays its part and thus would want to get to a total well over 300. For that, Rahul and Kohli need to get a move on.