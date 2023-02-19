Create

"Release him to play foreign leagues"- Twitterati slams selectors and BCCI for ignoring Sanju Samson in Indian ODI squad for Australia series 

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 19, 2023 22:02 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, with talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson once again overlooked by the selectors.

Jaydev Unadkat, who last played an ODI in 2013, made a comeback into the side alongside usual names. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer, who missed the New Zealand series, have returned to the team.

Here is Team India's ODI squad for the 3-match series vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Indian cricket fans were furious upon learning about the absence of Sanju Samson from the ODI squad. They pointed out Samson's good record in the format and slammed the selectors and BCCI for disregarding it.

Sanju Samson has scored 330 runs in 11 ODIs at an impressive average of 66 while batting in the middle order.

The Kerala batter was one of the stand-out performers in the series against South Africa last year. However, the selectors dropped him unceremoniously and have not picked him again after that series.

One fan said that Samson "deserved to play ODIs" and rued that "talent and hardwork is not the key" to getting selected in the Indian team.

Feel for you @IamSanjuSamson man, you've given what you can. Deserved to play ODIs but no place for you, it seems to get place in Indian team you need to have some connections with selectors, captain or coach. Talent and hardwork is not the key to get in there. 💔#SanjuSamson https://t.co/3wSVq7u8ko

Here are a few more fan reactions on Twitter after Sanju Samson's non-selection in the ODI squad:

Sanju Samson Is The Most Unluckiest Cricketer Of This Era , Despite Doing So Much Well In Odis , Still He's Been Constantly Ignored By @BCCI
Only if Sanju Samson had got even half the number of chances that KL Rahul got! It helps to have friends in the right places especially under the current BCCI
SANJU SAMSON rarely played after this knock. Sanju Samson has an average over 66 and a Strike Rate of 104 in ODIs. #SanjuSamsonhttps://t.co/qhKSsUk7Ej
Release him to play foreign leagues or even ask him to shift to some other country to pursue international cricket.Avg of 66 & S/R of 104+ in ODIs, was one of the best attacking batter this Ranji with 14 sixes & 85+ S/R, yet gets brutally sidelined.#SanjuSamson deserves better. https://t.co/U7fGXWtjPU
@BCCI Shame on you always doing unfair with #SanjuSamson tell people like #ChetanSharma ki Ghar per Aakar future ki planning karte hai #BCCI it's last warning to you cricket dekhna band kr denge pure Bharat wale koi fark nahin padta cricket se Aisa Tum rajniti karoge To #Shame
Sanju Samson in his last 8 ODIs: 36, 2, 30*, 86*, 15, 43*, 6*, 5-4 Avg of 66 & S/R of 104+ in ODIs, was one of the best attacking batter this Ranji with 14 sixes & 85+ S/R, yet gets brutally sidelined! Sanju deserves better! #JusticeForSanjuSamson https://t.co/B8LI0LppnZ
After scoring 284 runs at 71 average and 105 strike-rate in 2022, Sanju Samson has been once again ignored in ODIs 😳#SanjuSamson #TeamIndia@BCCI #JusticiaForSanjuSamson https://t.co/KPFxqmYNzX
Not every dream comes true if you don't have political power! I feel for Sanju Samson but i don't think he will get more chances in Indian cricket because of politics, a sheer talent wasted and dusted . https://t.co/vh83ThJznF
@mufaddal_vohra #SanjuSamson it's enough of Drama with you , they fear your capabilities to overpower every other player in the team , they don't want the players to get lost behind your shoulders when you perform , No worries your fans are here @IamSanjuSamson
Sanju Samson Robbed Again 🥹 https://t.co/Ep3rSWvJth
Proud SANJU SAMSON fan 💗 https://t.co/4doMO7JodF
Release him to play foreign leagues or even ask him to shift to some other country to pursue international cricket.Avg of 66 & S/R of 104+ in ODIs, was one of the best attacking batter this Ranji with 14 sixes & 85+ S/R, yet gets brutally sidelined.#SanjuSamson deserves better https://t.co/PoXfdCta5q
The duplicity of the team management is evident even from the fact that Ravi, who didn't favour Sanju when he was the coach who had all the power of the team, now says should give Sanju 10 matches regardless of his success & failure 😬 #SanjuSamson https://t.co/fIQS5xatBn
There's a #SanjuSamson in each one of us,no matter how hard you try in your life you will always be ignored by those who matter the most to you in life.
BCCI may change their selectorsBCCI may change their systemBut their attitude for Sanju will never be changed#SanjuSamson https://t.co/0tjYgM1cz4
#SanjuSamsonRahul Dravid said, "we trust KL Rahul. This happens to everyone. We'll continue to support him".Why not sanju Samson ??Hypocrisy #bcci
Sanju Samson again ignored by team management. If he still recovering then OK but if not then Indian Cricket Team Selectors should give brief explanation OF ignoring Sanju. https://t.co/wIPtvrqKjQ
My reaction after seen Sanju Samson has not selected in ODIs 😠#SanjuSamson #IndVsAus2023 #BCCI #INDvAUS https://t.co/S8FS4VoAie
"He has not been given a long opportunity"- Robin Uthappa on National selector's treatment towards Sanju Samson

Former Indian player Robin Uthappa recently remarked that the Indian team management and selectors are not giving proper opportunities to Sanju Samson in the team.

He highlighted the inconsistency in the Indian team selection over the past few years. Uthappa urged them to give Samson a consistent run in the playing XI before passing the verdict on his place.

Uthappa told the Times Of India in an exclusive interview:

"He should be given a long rope. He is a high-quality player with a lot of potential. He has not been given a long opportunity. If you want to use him at No. 3, give him at least five opportunities. If you want to use him at No. 5, give him the opportunities at least. But give him a chance."

Do you agree with Robin Uthappa's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

