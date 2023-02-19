"Release him to play foreign leagues"- Twitterati slams selectors and BCCI for ignoring Sanju Samson in Indian ODI squad for Australia series 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, with talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson once again overlooked by the selectors.
Jaydev Unadkat, who last played an ODI in 2013, made a comeback into the side alongside usual names. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer, who missed the New Zealand series, have returned to the team.
Here is Team India's ODI squad for the 3-match series vs Australia:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Indian cricket fans were furious upon learning about the absence of Sanju Samson from the ODI squad. They pointed out Samson's good record in the format and slammed the selectors and BCCI for disregarding it.
Sanju Samson has scored 330 runs in 11 ODIs at an impressive average of 66 while batting in the middle order.
The Kerala batter was one of the stand-out performers in the series against South Africa last year. However, the selectors dropped him unceremoniously and have not picked him again after that series.
One fan said that Samson "deserved to play ODIs" and rued that "talent and hardwork is not the key" to getting selected in the Indian team.
Here are a few more fan reactions on Twitter after Sanju Samson's non-selection in the ODI squad:
"He has not been given a long opportunity"- Robin Uthappa on National selector's treatment towards Sanju Samson
Former Indian player Robin Uthappa recently remarked that the Indian team management and selectors are not giving proper opportunities to Sanju Samson in the team.
He highlighted the inconsistency in the Indian team selection over the past few years. Uthappa urged them to give Samson a consistent run in the playing XI before passing the verdict on his place.
Uthappa told the Times Of India in an exclusive interview:
"He should be given a long rope. He is a high-quality player with a lot of potential. He has not been given a long opportunity. If you want to use him at No. 3, give him at least five opportunities. If you want to use him at No. 5, give him the opportunities at least. But give him a chance."
