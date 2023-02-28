“Removal of vice-captaincy doesn’t mean anything” – Rohit Sharma backs KL Rahul ahead of 3rd Test vs Australia

Quashing the conspiracies around KL Rahul’s removal as vice-captain, India skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that the out-of-form opener will get a longer rope. He further added that the line-up for the third Test versus Australia starting tomorrow in Indore hasn’t been decided yet.

In the lead-up to the four-Test series, there was a raging debate over who between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill should partner Rohit at the top. The senior pro ultimately got the nod, but his tally of 38 runs from the first two games has added more fuel to the discussions.

“When we talk about players going through a tough time, anyone with potential will be given enough time to prove themselves. And being vice-captain or not being vice-captain, doesn’t actually tell you anything. At that point in time, when he was the vice-captain, he was probably the senior-most. And his removal of vice-captaincy doesn’t mean anything. As far as Gill and KL both are concerned, they train and practice [for long hours] before any game…As far as our 11 is concerned, we have not finalised on it. I would like to do at the toss and I prefer to be announced at that point in time,” Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match press conference.

Since the start of 2022, KL Rahul has aggregated just 175 runs at an average of 15.90 from 11 Test innings. His last hundred came against South Africa in Centurion in December 2021. It’s not like Gill has taken the longest format by storm, but his recent red-hot white-ball form has helped him climb up the pecking order.

Barring Rohit Sharma, India’s much-vaunted top order is yet to come to the party in this series. But the 35-year-old lauded the all-rounders for, time and again, steering the ship out of choppy waters. Citing the turnaround in Delhi, he reminded how the trio bat up the order in domestic cricket.

“In the last game, from 130-odd for seven, to get to 260 was a great effort from our lower order. Axar Patel, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin, yes they bat in the lower order in this team. But Axar bats at five when he plays for his state team. So all these guys are literally top-order batters. They don’t open the batting, but they are all quality batters.

"For us, as long as someone keeps producing those match-defining knocks, we are happy with it. It doesn’t really matter whether it comes from the top order or lower order. The end result for the team is what matters…Yes the top order has not scored as much as we expect, but the quality they bring to the table is what matters to us. When you have that quality, you are just one or two innings away from getting back in form and producing those big scores,” Rohit elaborated.

After losing KS Bharat at 139 for seven, Axar (74 off 115) strung together a 114-run stand with Ashwin to power India to 262. The 29-year-old is second on the scoring charts for the series, having accumulated 158 runs at an average of 79 with two-half centuries to boot.

“Having a break is a good thing” – Rohit Sharma

Pat Cummins will miss the third Test after flying back home to be with his ailing mother

India cruised to a two-nil series lead after wrapping up both the games inside three days. But the 10-day gap brought the proceedings to a screeching halt.

While there have been personnel changes in the Australian camp, the hosts have their momentum disrupted. But Rohit Sharma welcomed the break, saying the players can switch off and also work on specifics.

“Breaks are very important. Whenever you play four or five-Test series, there is always a seven or eight-day break after the second Test match. Whenever we are playing away, it becomes an opportunity to play a warm-up game or just do what the team prefers doing. So having a break is a good thing sometimes. Whenever it is in India, we get a chance to go home and come back refreshed,” Rohit reiterated.

KL Rahul, though, will be hoping that the downtime helps him take a step back, reset and answer everyone with the willow.

