"Reunion is always fun with the gang" - Rishabh Pant catches up with India teammates in Bangalore

Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as he aims to make a comeback after being sidelined due to severe injuries sustained in a horrible car accident last December.

The wicketkeeper-batter recently reunited with his Team India teammates, as he was captured posing with KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, June 26, Pant posted:

"Reunion is always fun with the gang."

It is worth mentioning that senior batter KL Rahul has also reported to the NCA as he continues to recover from a thigh injury. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain suffered the injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Rahul underwent successful thigh surgery last month. The right-handed batter was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to the unfortunate injury. Furthermore, he was also forced to miss the crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia. Rahul and Pant were sorely missed in the Test against the Aussies as India lost the contest by 209 runs.

Rishabh Pant racing against time to be fit for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in India in October and November. This will be the first time that India will host the showpiece event exclusively.

There is no official confirmation regarding Rishabh Pant's availability for the ICC tournament. While the 25-year-old is recovering at a quick pace, it remains to be seen if he will be able to attain full fitness before the ODI World Cup.

Pant provides fans with regular updates regarding his recovery via social media. The talented youngster recently shared a video in which he could be seen climbing stairs without any crutches or support. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to rush him back for the marquee event.

