"Right decision from selectors" - Fans react as BCCI names KL Rahul captain for first 2 ODIs against Australia

The BCCI has named KL Rahul as the Indian captain for the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia. The team management rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and deputy skipper Hardik Pandya for the first two ODIs to manage their workload after a hectic Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.

Star players Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have also been rested for the first two ODIs. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced at the press conference on Monday that KL Rahul will lead the team in the first two ODIs, with Ravindra Jadeja being the vice-captain.

For the final ODI of the series, the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 will take the field against Australia. All the big guns will return for the game in Rajkot.

Fans welcomed the BCCI's decision to rest the star players ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The selectors also wisely picked cricketers who have not received enough game time in recent months.

Here's how fans reacted to Rahul being named the captain:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

KL Rahul has captained India in 7 ODIs before

KL Rahul has a decent experience of captaining the Indian team in ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter led India in an away series against South Africa last year, where the Proteas recorded a 3-0 win. A few months later, Rahul captained India in an away series against Zimbabwe, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 3-0.

In December last year, KL Rahul got an opportunity to lead the Indian side in a dead rubber of the series against Bangladesh. India recorded a comprehensive win in that match.

In T20Is and Tests, Rahul has captained the Men in Blue against South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This will be the first time Rahul will captain India in a match against Australia. It will be interesting to see how he performs as a skipper.