"Rinku Singh era in ODIs as well"- Fans erupt as Rinku gets maiden Indian ODI call-up against South Africa

Indian batter Rinku Singh has received his maiden ODI call-up for the three-match series against South Africa set to be played in December 2023. Rinku has already proved his worth in T20Is in just four innings and has been pretty consistent even in the one-day format in domestic cricket.

In the 55 List A games that Rinku has played, he has scored 1844 runs at a fantastic average of 49.83. Alongside Tilak Varma, Rinku is another left-hander that the Men in Blue seem keen to promote in the ODI format.

Fans on X were delighted to see Rinku Singh get his maiden ODI call-up, as one stated:

"Rinku Singh era in ODIs as well."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Rinku Singh could become India's long-term finisher in ODIs

While Rinku almost seems to have sealed his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, what he can offer in ODIs is arguably something the Men in Blue have been missing for a while.

The southpaw has shown that he has enough composure while batting in the lower middle order under pressure and has experience in domestic cricket, having played that role for Uttar Pradesh.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul continuing to be the fulcrum in the middle order, Rinku could make the No.6 position his own if he gets a chance in South Africa.

India’s ODI squad vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s T20I squad vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s Test squad vs SA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.