“Rinku should be there!” – Fans react to ICC’s T20I team of the Year 2023 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

On Monday (January 22), the ICC released the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I team of the Year for 2023. The XI comprised four Indians – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Boshnoi and Arshdeep Singh are the other three players apart from Yadav.

For the unversed, World No.1 T20I batter Yadav amassed 733 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 155.96, including two tons and five half-centuries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal scored 430 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 159.26, with the help of one century and three fifties.

On the bowling front, Bishnoi had another breakthrough year, bagging 18 wickets in 11 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.20. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also made the elite list with 26 scalps in 21 games.

Expand Tweet

The other seven players in the list are Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarva (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda) and Mark Adair (Uganda).

Fans came up with mixed reactions to the announcement, with one tweeting:

“Rinku should be there! Good to see World No.1 SKY is leading this team. 4 Indians in this team.”

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav undergoes groin surgery ahead of IPL

SuryaKumar Yadav underwent a successful groin surgery after sustaining an ankle injury during the India tour of South Africa last year. The 33-year-old tweeted his health update:

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon."

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav missed out on the recently concluded three-game T20I series against Afghanistan. He will now undergo rehabilitation and is likely to return to action during the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The middle order batter is expected to play a pivotal role for the Men in Blue at the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App