Rithvik Bolipalli, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha finish as runners-up in Challenger Nonthaburi 3 

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Rithvik Bolipalli finished as the runners-up in the men’s doubles in the Challenger Nonthaburi 3. On Saturday, January 19, the Indian duo lost 5-7, 4-6 to top seed Luke Johnson and Skander Mansouri in the tournament, which is currently taking place in Bangkok, Thailand.

Poonacha and Bolipalli got a break of serve in the opening set, but then Mansouri and Johnson earned two service breaks to get the better of the Indian pair. Poonacha and Bolipalli faltered with their second serves as they won 42 percent points (5 out of 12) from them.

In the second set, yet again, it was the same story. Poonacha and Bolipalli got a service break, but the top-seeded pair turned out to be too hot to handle with a double break. India also let themselves down in their second serves, winning only 18 percent (2 out of 11) from them.

Overall, Mansouri and Johnson outplayed their opponents with their 64 percent winning rate from the second serves. India, on the other hand, only won 30 percent of points (7 out of 23) from them.

Impressive run for Rithvik Bolipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha

Bolipalli and Poonacha were impressive throughout the tournament. In the first round, the Indian pair defeated the French pair of Gregoire Jacq and Manuel Guinard 6-3, 6-4.

Thereafter, they got the better of the Indonesian and Pakistani pair of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Christopher Rungkat. Poonacha and Bolipalli won the match 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-5. Barring the second set, the Indian duo looked at ease.

In the semi-final, the Indian pair defeated the Australian and British pair of Akira Santillan and Billy Harris. They won the match 7-6 (7-3), 6-4).

They rolled over every other opponent before the Tunisian and British pair of Mansouri and Johnson overpowered them in the high-voltage final.

