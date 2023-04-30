Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday today (April 30). On the special occasion today, Rohit's fans in Hyderabad unveiled a massive 60 feet cut-out of the Hitman.

The 2019 World Cup was a memorable tournament for Rohit Sharma and his fans as the Indian batter smashed multiple centuries at the grand stage. Taking one of the images from his 2019 World Cup century celebration, fans in Hyderabad made a special cut-out for his birthday.

A fan shared a clip from Hyderabad on Twitter. Mumbai Indians noticed the clip and quoted it with the following reply:

"Rohit garu standing tall as always. Tribute by our Hyderabad Paltan."

This cut-out is near the Sudharsan Theatre in Hyderabad. It is an iconic theatre, where fans unveiled a cut-out of Virat Kohli in the past as well.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be in action on his 36th birthday today

Rohit Sharma will take the field later tonight, leading the Mumbai Indians against the Rajasthan Royals. MI have not had the best of the season so far in IPL 2023. The five-time champions hold the ninth position in the points table with only six points in their account.

Rajasthan Royals have played some good cricket in the competition. The inaugural champions are in second position, having earned 10 points from eight matches. RR have defeated MI twice in their last two matches at the Wankhede Stadium. A win in tonight's match can take the Jaipur-based franchise to the number one position in the standings.

While RR seem the favorites to win tonight because of their recent form and record against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, it is pertinent to note that Mumbai defeated Rajasthan on this day in 2022. It was Rohit Sharma's 35th birthday, and the team snapped their eight-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over RR.

