SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head made a mockery of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) bowling attack at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2024 on Monday.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first. However, the move backfired, with Head taking the Bengaluru bowlers to the cleaners right from the word go. The southpaw defended the first ball he faced in the match but made his intentions clear by smashing the subsequent two balls for a four and a six.

Head put his team in a commanding position, notching up the fastest century by an SRH batter in the league's history. The swashbuckling batter crossed the 100-run mark in just 39 deliveries.

The left-handed batter tormented the RCB bowlers, scoring 102 runs off 41 balls with the help of eight sixes and nine fours. Several fans took to social media, lauding Head's blistering batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans highlighted how Travis Head shattered the hopes of RCB supporters with his blitzkrieg.

"Bro is just giving a lots of pains to RCB fans." wrote a fan.

"Dukh Dard Peeda for RCB fans ..." wrote another.

"Literally head is playing with RCB players heads... They just need to rotate their heads whenever balls going to stance.." chimed in yet another.

Head earned widespread praise on social media for his counter-attack against RCB.

"Bro sees an Indian capped batsman in the opposition and becomes God level." posted a user.

"Bigg games big daddy hundreds." wrote a fan.

Former cricketers Lasith Malinga and Irfan Pathan also reacted to Travis Head's scintillating batting performance against RCB.

"Wow, what an innings by Travis Head. When a batsman of his quality with his current form comes hard at you like that, as a bowler, if you’re not skillful & smart enough, you’re definitely going to go the distance." wrote Malinga.

"Special 100 by Travis Head. Turning the games on his head." commented Pathan.

Head's entertaining knock finally came to an end in the 13th over. He was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson while trying to play yet another attacking shot. However, he failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Faf du Plessis at mid-off.

SRH post a record-breaking 287-run total against RCB courtesy of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen's heroics

The SRH batters made merry at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, registering 287/3 in 20 overs, the highest-ever total in the league's history. They broke their own record of 277, which they scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season.

Travis Head (102) and Heinrich Klaasen (67) were the top performers for Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma scored 34 at the top of the order, while Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram chipped in with quickfire cameos towards the back end, contributing 37 and 32 runs, respectively.

All six bowlers used by RCB finished with an economy rate of over 10. Off-spinner Will Jacks, who leaked 37 runs from three overs, was the most economical.

