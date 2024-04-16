Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar decide Hardik Pandya needs to bowl "regularly" to get 2024 T20 World Cup call-up: Reports

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have reportedly decided that all-rounder Hardik Pandya would need to bowl "regularly" in IPL 2024 to earn a call-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to The Indian Express, the trio held a two-hour-long meeting in Mumbai last week, most of which was about picking the pace-bowling all-rounder for the T20 World Cup. The report said the team would need Pandya to come in as an all-rounder because there are many specialist batter options.

Pandya transitioned from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his old franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024 and replaced Rohit as the captain. He has bowled in four out of six matches so far but completed his full quota of overs only once.

He has picked three wickets at an average of 44 and a worryingly high economy rate of 12 which is his worst in any IPL season. The right-arm pacer has neither been able to find the usual swing with the new ball nor managed to land his cutters in the death overs since returning from his ankle injury.

His batting hasn't been much better. He has struck 131 runs in six innings at a decent strike rate of 145.56 but his average has come down to a seven-year low of 26.20. The previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a nightmare for him as he could score only 2 (6) when his team needed a strong finish.

It's now an intriguing situation because, until last year, Pandya was captaining the national T20 side and looked set to continue till the World Cup with questions aplenty on Rohit's prowess in the format. Now, with MI struggling to reach the top half of the league table, things don't seem to get easier for him.

Shivam Dube's lack of bowling a roadblock in his selection ahead of Hardik Pandya

The above report also said that Rohit, Dravid, and Agarkar considered Shivam Dube as an option because of his stunning form for CSK in IPL 2024.

However, a big issue is that despite being an all-rounder, he hasn't bowled at all in the last two seasons because CSK have used him as their Impact Player - a rule that doesn't exist in international cricket - for their batting innings.

