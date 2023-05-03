"Rohit Sharma contribution in MI is like Appendix contribution in a Body"- Fans roast MI captain after his 3-ball duck against PBKS in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma faced the ire of fans as his lean batting form continued in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, in the 46th match of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

After being asked to bat first, PBKS reached a mammoth total of 214/3 on the back of scintillating knocks from Jitesh Sharma (49*) and Liam Livingstone (82*).

Rohit Sharma departed for a three-ball duck in the very first over as MI got off to a poor start in the steep chase. Even during his brief stay, Rohit did not look in rhythm. He tried to hit his way out of trouble by charging down against Rishi Dhawan but could only get a top edge which was pouched easily by Matthew Short in the square third-man region.

Rohit Sharma has had a turbulent season with the bat so far, as he has scored only 184 runs at an average of 20.44 across nine games. Fans took note of his prolonged batting struggles in the IPL and trolled him on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

For Photosynthesis he is mesophyll cell,

For RBC he is Bone marrow,

For Pyruvate he is Glucose,

For Glucagon he is alpha cell,

For Insulin he is beta cell,

For origin of life he is a long story of “Evolution”



Hitman gone for Duck in the chase of 215 #PBKSvMI Who is Rohit?For Photosynthesis he is mesophyll cell,For RBC he is Bone marrow,For Pyruvate he is Glucose,For Glucagon he is alpha cell,For Insulin he is beta cell,For origin of life he is a long story of “Evolution”Hitman gone for Duck in the chase of 215 Who is Rohit? For Photosynthesis he is mesophyll cell,For RBC he is Bone marrow,For Pyruvate he is Glucose,For Glucagon he is alpha cell,For Insulin he is beta cell,For origin of life he is a long story of “Evolution”Hitman gone for Duck in the chase of 215🔥🔥 #PBKSvMI https://t.co/y8iKnLpvNo

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Rohit Sharma after scoring duck Rohit Sharma after scoring duck https://t.co/PL7rXcewFg

𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 @bholination



#MIvsPBKS ROHIT SHARMA IS FINISHED. Accept it don't be a blind fan. ROHIT SHARMA IS FINISHED. Accept it don't be a blind fan. #MIvsPBKS https://t.co/XTxP5vfYce

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Rohit Sharma has the joint most ducks in IPL history and can set an all time record next game against us. Rohit Sharma has the joint most ducks in IPL history and can set an all time record next game against us. https://t.co/TFNjLBtK7z

Jake Santiago @vitalsigns_era Just 5 bad seasons with bat and people are trolling Rohit Sharma 🤦🏾‍♂️ Just 5 bad seasons with bat and people are trolling Rohit Sharma 🤦🏾‍♂️

Hunter 🇮🇳 @imrj2001

#PBKSvMI Since IPL 2021 Rohit Sharma has only 2 IPLs fifty Since IPL 2021 Rohit Sharma has only 2 IPLs fifty 😂#PBKSvMI

Anil Rohera @anilsrohera @mipaltan rohit sharma should be thrown out of the team @mipaltan rohit sharma should be thrown out of the team

Pradeep @praadeeeeep Rohit Sharma did a KL Rahul today.. whatta team player 🥶 Rohit Sharma did a KL Rahul today.. whatta team player 🥶

New Millennium Cynide Christ @djent_le_mann Rohit sharma 🤝 KL Rahul

Not scoring to help the team Rohit sharma 🤝 KL RahulNot scoring to help the team

Ashish 💗 @Cricoholic_2191 @NishaRo45_ Rohit Sharma contribution in MI is like Appendix contribution in a Body 🤡 @NishaRo45_ Rohit Sharma contribution in MI is like Appendix contribution in a Body 🤡😂

Kevin @imkevin149 - No drama

- No fight

- No agression

- No abusive behaviour

- No performance



15 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma - No drama- No fight- No agression- No abusive behaviour - No performance15 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma https://t.co/gzT4O3FNJF

"It felt like a good pitch"- Liam Livingstone after his 82* in PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 clash

Speaking at the mid-innings break, PBKS's top performer in the batting department, Liam Livingstone, reflected on the first innings and opined that it was a decent batting surface. He said:

"It felt like a good pitch. Spin is quite a good on the surface and it is difficult to start against them. We just wanted to wait for the pacers to come back. We will have to bowl well, the pitch is a good one. Thankfully he (Archer) didn't bowl too many (quick ones)."

Livingstone added:

"I had lunch with him in the day. He knows what I don't like. It was one of the pitches where you felt like you could get a hold of the seam, but difficult against the spinners. So I'm happy I picked my bowlers well."

