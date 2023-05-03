"Rohit Sharma contribution in MI is like Appendix contribution in a Body"- Fans roast MI captain after his 3-ball duck against PBKS in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma faced the ire of fans as his lean batting form continued in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, in the 46th match of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
After being asked to bat first, PBKS reached a mammoth total of 214/3 on the back of scintillating knocks from Jitesh Sharma (49*) and Liam Livingstone (82*).
Rohit Sharma departed for a three-ball duck in the very first over as MI got off to a poor start in the steep chase. Even during his brief stay, Rohit did not look in rhythm. He tried to hit his way out of trouble by charging down against Rishi Dhawan but could only get a top edge which was pouched easily by Matthew Short in the square third-man region.
Rohit Sharma has had a turbulent season with the bat so far, as he has scored only 184 runs at an average of 20.44 across nine games. Fans took note of his prolonged batting struggles in the IPL and trolled him on Twitter.
Here are some of the top reactions:
"It felt like a good pitch"- Liam Livingstone after his 82* in PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 clash
Speaking at the mid-innings break, PBKS's top performer in the batting department, Liam Livingstone, reflected on the first innings and opined that it was a decent batting surface. He said:
"It felt like a good pitch. Spin is quite a good on the surface and it is difficult to start against them. We just wanted to wait for the pacers to come back. We will have to bowl well, the pitch is a good one. Thankfully he (Archer) didn't bowl too many (quick ones)."
Livingstone added:
"I had lunch with him in the day. He knows what I don't like. It was one of the pitches where you felt like you could get a hold of the seam, but difficult against the spinners. So I'm happy I picked my bowlers well."
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.