England all-rounder David Willey has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday (November 1). The 33-year-old pacer posted a tweet on his official X account, informing fans that he will not play for England after the 2023 World Cup.

David Willey has been one of the few bright spots for England in this World Cup so far. He has only received three chances to play, where he has picked up five wickets and scored 42 runs for the team.

Willey played for England in their previous 2023 World Cup match against India, where Rohit Sharma hit him for two sixes and a four in the same over. He ended with figures of 3/45 in a low-scoring game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (October 29).

Fans had mixed reactions to Willey's announcement on X. Some felt that he was retiring too early, while some wrote that they will miss him. Some others jokingly wrote that Rohit Sharma ended his career.

"My decision has nothing to do with our performance in the World Cup" - David Willey

Willey posted a long message to inform fans about his decision to retire. He mentioned how he always dreamed to wear the England jersey and represent the nation in international matches.

Further, Willey wrote that his decision had nothing to do with England's dismal performance at the ongoing World Cup.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup," a part of his statement read.

Willey will continue to play in T20 leagues around the world. He will play for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the upcoming ILT20 tournament, while he is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL.