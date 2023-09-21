"Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Jasprit Bumrah" - Abhinav Mukund on the speedster's return

Former cricketer Abhinav Mukund reckoned that Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury has done wonders for India captain Rohit Sharma's confidence ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Mukund stressed that with Bumrah's comeback, Sharma now has the go-to option that he can use whenever he is in search of a breakthrough. He also pointed out that the skipper has used the speedster in a similar manner while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) as well.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, the cricketer-turned-expert explained:

"For me, more than his return, I feel Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Jasprit Bumrah. After having won all of those IPL titles with him, it just feels like there is a sense of confidence. When he wants to get a wicket, he goes to Bumrah. That has been a pattern for him even in franchise cricket."

Mukund highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah didn't get enough chances to bowl at the death during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. He, however, suggested that things would be different in the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia.

He mentioned that the Australian batters will pose a stiff challenge for Bumrah, especially towards the back end of the innings.

"If you look at the series between India and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah is going to be tested at the death," Mukund added. "He is going to be brought in when Australia's power-packed middle-order is on the attack. He is going to have to bring his entire repertoire of skills. I am sure he will be looking forward to bowling on these placid pitches because he hasn't done that in a while."

The first ODI of the series between India and Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

"He just came back from where he left" - Abhinav Mukund on Jasprit Bumrah

Abhinav Mukund further stated that he was a bit sceptical about Jasprit Bumrah's return, considering that the pacer was coming back after a long injury layoff.

Assessing Bumrah's recent performances, he emphasised that the bowler didn't look rusty despite the break. Mukund added:

"I was a bit hesitant, and I am sure a lot of experts who were covering Jasprit Bumrah closely were a bit hesitant on how he is going to go. But he just came back from where he left. In spite of such a career-threatening injury, hasn't played a lot of cricket, has been in and out of the side, all of this happening, and he comes back and turns up, and turns up how."

Bumrah emerged as the leading wicket-taker in his comeback series, bagging four wickets from two innings in the T20I series against Ireland last month. He also looked impressive during the Asia Cup 2023, finishing with four wickets in three innings.