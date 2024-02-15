"Rohit Sharma the man of comebacks" - Cricketers & fans go berserk as Indian captain produces sensational hundred in 3rd Test vs England

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was due a big score and it couldn't have come at a better time for the hosts as he scored 131 runs on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

Opting to bat first, India were in deep trouble at 33/3 and amidst all the inexperience, they needed their captain to step up. Despite having a quiet series with the bat so far, Rohit smashed his 11th Test hundred at a crucial juncture to keep his team afloat.

Fans and even some former and current cricketers took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Rohit Sharma for his fine hundred despite the hosts losing three quick wickets. Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit departed trying to smash a short delivery from Mark Wood into the stands, only to mistime it straight into the hands of Ben Stokes at short square leg. With just 90 runs from four innings in the series coming into the Rajkot Test, this big knock was exactly what India would have hoped for from their captain.

Rohit Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja give India breathing space

At 33/3, India decided to promote Ravindra Jadeja because of his experience and the move worked wonders. The local boy brought calmness to the middle and dug deep with Rohit Sharma to bat out the remainder of the opening session of the Test.

It was the second session where both Rohit and Jadeja began to put pressure on the England bowlers and feasted on the run-scoring opportunities. Jadeja proved to be the ideal foil for Rohit as the duo added a staggering 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

Although Rohit has been dismissed, India still have Jadeja at the crease and will hope that youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel can hang around and help India get to the 400-run mark.

