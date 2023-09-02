"Rohit Sharma once again can't play eagle" - Fans troll Indian skipper for falling to left-arm seam again in the Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2023 clash

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was yet again undone by a left-arm seamer bringing the ball back. During the high-octane India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash at Pallekele on Saturday, September 2, Shaheen Afridi breached through his defense and castled the stumps.

It was the second time the left-arm pacer had dismissed the Indian skipper, with the other instance being the 2021 T20 World Cup fixture in Dubai. Much of the talk in the build-up to this highly anticipated encounter was centered around Rohit and his struggles against the ball swinging back in.

Despite his eventual dismissal for a 22-ball 11, the 36-year-old looked in good nick during the initial few deliveries before a brief rain interruption. However, the veteran batter was cleaned up in the fourth delivery he faced upon resumption. The wicket delivery from Afridi nipped back in sharply after setting up Rohit with a couple of balls that left the batter.

Rohit has historically performed well against Pakistan in ODIs, averaging over 50 in his 16 previous games. However, the 36-year-old being dismissed by his well-documented weakness spells worrying signs for Team India for the remainder of the Asia Cup and the following World Cup.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared similar concerns, with several criticizing Rohit for his repeated failures in crucial games.

Here are some of the reactions:

Team India in early trouble against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener

Virat Kohli followed skipper Rohit Sharma to leave India in early trouble.

India began their marquee encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in the worst possible manner, losing three wickets inside the first ten overs. Following the departure of skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli chopped an innocuous delivery from Shaheen Afridi onto his stumps.

Kohli's dismissal for just four off seven deliveries left India reeling at 27/2 in the seventh over. Shreyas Iyer walked in at No. 4 on his return to the Indian side following an injury layoff and played some delightful strokes.

However, his innings did not last much longer as he pulled a short delivery from Haris Rauf straight into the hands of Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket to leave India three down for less than 50.

Ishan Kishan joined Shubman Gill to take the side past the 50-run mark when a second rain interruption ensued, with India 51/3 in 11.2 overs.

The Men in Blue have dominated Pakistan in the ODI format, winning the last three meetings. They last faced each other in the 2019 World Cup, where India defeated their rivals by 89 runs.