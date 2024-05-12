"Rotating the bowlers so well" - Fans react to Axar Patel's captaincy in RCB vs DC match of IPL 2024

Axar Patel was Delhi Capitals' (DC) stand-in captain in their IPL 2024 contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12. The all-rounder led the side with regular skipper Rishabh Pant, serving a one-match ban following a third slow over-rate offence.

Axar won the toss and chose to field first in the crucial encounter. Bengaluru registered 187/9 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks did a fine job for the home team, scoring 52 and 41, respectively.

RCB were in a commanding position at one stage, with the scoreboard reading 118/2 after 12 overs. However, DC made an impressive comeback in the back end of the innings, not allowing Bengaluru to post a mammoth total.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam claimed two wickets apiece, while Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar finished with a wicket each. Following the innings, several fans took to social media to praise Axar for his captaincy.

Many DC supporters were impressed with Axar's bowling changes on his IPL 2024 captaincy debut. He brought in Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 18th over ahead of Mukesh Kumar. The move benefited Delhi, as the pacer sent back Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror.

"Axar Patel is way better captain than Pant ... Guy is rotating the bowlers so well man," wrote a fan.

"APPRECIATION TWEET FOR AXAR PATEL THE CAPTAIN," commented another.

"It's Axar first match as a captain and he have done great captaincy except for few catches in a crucial match so need to blame axar," chimed in yet another.

Axar Patel did a decent job with the ball, conceded just 24 runs from three overs.

"Rishabh was angry" - Axar Patel on DC skipper's one-match ban

Speaking ahead of the RCB vs DC match, Axar Patel stated that Rishabh Pant was furious after being handed a one-match suspension, and even appealed against the punishment. Axar said at the toss:

"Will bowl first. Bangalore wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Rishabh was angry, and had appealed as well against the suspension. He's at the ground here, motivating the team. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dar is in."

With six wins and as many losses in 12 games, Delhi are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table. They will have to win the ongoing game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

