Tim Southee endured a difficult outing in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) opening match of their 2023 IPL campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali. Winning the toss and bowling first, KKR bowlers were on the expensive side as PBKS raced to 100-1 in just 10 overs.

The Knight Riders did well to pull things back and restrict the scoring from overs 13 to 17 before Punjab Kings accelerated in the final three overs to finish with a daunting 191-5.

New Zealand's test captain Tim Southee was the most expensive bowler. Despite picking up two wickets, the medium-pacer finished with figures of 2/54 in his four overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for the Punjab Kings with 50 off 32 deliveries, while skipper Shikhar Dhawan scored a solid 40 from 29 deliveries.

The Kiwi paceman has proven to be expensive several times over the past couple of years, with an overall economy rate above eight since 2021.

Several fans took to Twitter to troll Southee after another expensive outing.

Tim Southee concedes 50+ in back-to-back matches for KKR

The Kiwi pacer had a tough day in the office against the Punjab Kings in their opening encounter of IPL 2023. His figures of 2/54 marked the third-most expensive outing of his IPL career to date.

The pacer also conceded 50+ in his previous outing for KKR in their last match of IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants. He finished with woeful figures of 0/57 in his four overs as KL Rahul and Quinton de Cock smashed a record opening partnership of 210.

Southee's most expensive spell in his IPL career came when he conceded 61 runs in his four overs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against his current team KKR in 2019.

The veteran bowler has given away more than 40 runs in his four overs nine times in 53 IPL matches.

Despite conceding runs, the 34-year-old has a knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up 47 wickets in 53 matches in the IPL and 134 wickets from 107 in T20 Internationals (T20I).

Southee was the leading wicket-taker in T20Is until Shakib Al Hasan overtook him in Bangladesh's recently concluded T20I series against Ireland.

Both KKR and PBKS missed the playoffs a year ago and will be looking to make amends this season. At the time of writing, the Knight Riders were 130-5 in 14.4 overs, chasing Punjab's mammoth 191-5.

