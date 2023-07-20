"Sabko mauka dega re tera Rohit" - Fans react as Mukesh Kumar debuts in IND vs WI 2nd Test

Mukesh Kumar will make his Test debut for Team India against West Indies in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Thursday (July 20). He replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, as the latter was unavailable for selection due to a sore left groin.

Mukesh makes his debut following exceptional performances in his first-class career. The 29-year-old has scalped 149 wickets in 39 games for Bengal, including six five-wicket hauls.

The Bihar-born player scalped 22 wickets in five games during the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. His exploits with the ball helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final, where they lost to Saurashtra.

The medium pacer was last seen in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, scalping seven wickets in ten games.

Fans on Twitter credited the Rohit Sharma-led side, as Mukesh became the third debutant in the two-match Test series against the West Indies, after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan. One tweeted:

"Sabko mauka dega re tera Rohit (Your Rohit Sharma will give opportunity to everyone.)"

Rohit Sharma hails Mukesh Kumar ahead of Test debut

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has hailed Mukesh Kumar ahead of his Test debut. He credited the right-arm medium pacer for his consistency in domestic cricket. At the toss, Sharma said:

“Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in domestic cricket.”

He added:

"Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He's not fit."

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bowl first. The hosts have included debutant Kirk McKenzie while Shannon Gabriel makes a comeback. The duo replaces Raymon Reifer and Rahkeem Cornwall respectively.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

