“Samajhdaar ko ishara kaafi hai” - MS Dhoni shares his thoughts on Team India’s chances of winning 2023 World Cup 

Former India captain MS Dhoni has described the Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad featuring in the 2023 World Cup as a very good one. While he did not give a direct answer to a query on India’s chances of winning the trophy, he hinted that they have the team to go all the way.

The Men in Blue are the only undefeated side in the 2023 World Cup so far. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Subsequently, they have registered wins over Afghanistan (by 8 wickets), Pakistan (by 7 wickets), Bangladesh (by 7 wickets) and New Zealand (by 4 wickets).

The Men in Blue’s triumph over the Kiwis was their first win over the team in ICC events since 2003. According to several critics, Team India look favorites to lift the 2023 World Cup trophy.

Asked for his views on the same at an event on Thursday, Dhoni replied:

"It's a very good team. Bohot accha balance hai team ka. Harlog acha khel rahe hain (The team's balance is extremely good. All the players are playing well). So everything is looking very good. Isse zyada main kuch nahi bolunga, baaki samajhdaar ko ishara kaafi hai (I won't say anything more than this. For the wise, the signal is enough).”

India’s next match in the 2023 ODI World Cup will be against defending champions England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

In subsequent matches, they will face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2 and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

India’s last league game in the 2023 World Cup will be against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

Dhoni was the last Indian captain to win a World Cup

Dhoni knows a thing or two about winning World Cups. He was the Indian captain when the Men in Blue lifted the ODI World Cup for the last time in 2011 at home.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, chasing a target of 275. Dhoni led from the front and was Player of the Match for his 91* off 79 balls.

India reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups but went down to Australia and New Zealand, respectively.