"Sanju Samson ≠ consistent" - Fans react after RR captain's 4-ball duck against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat in the 11th match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 8) in Guwahati.
DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first this afternoon. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31 balls) made him regret the decision by smashing five fours in the very first over against Khaleel Ahmed to give the Royals a blazing start. Jos Buttler also joined in on the fun and hit three fours in the next over against Anrich Nortje to assert their dominance early on in the contest.
The duo continued their onslaught as RR raced away to 98 in 8.2 overs. DC pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on the next ball to give his side a much-needed first breakthrough. Sanju Samson walked into bat at number three with his side in a dominant position.
He failed to consolidate the innings and build on the great platform set up by the openers. Samson got out for a four-ball duck in the 10th over, much to the disappointment of the fans. After his dismissal, fans took to the Twitter platform to vent their frustration on the inconsistent performances of Sanju Samson.
Shimron Hetmyer's cameo lifts RR to 199/4 after Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag's failure in middle-order
Riyan Parag (seven off 11 balls) got an opportunity at the number 4 position in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. He did not make the most of the chance as he quickly departed in the 14th over.
Shimron Hetmyer (39* off 21 balls) joined hands with Jos Buttler (79 off 51 balls) and took his side to 199/4 in the end.
