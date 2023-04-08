"Sanju Samson ≠ consistent" - Fans react after RR captain's 4-ball duck against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat in the 11th match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 8) in Guwahati.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first this afternoon. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31 balls) made him regret the decision by smashing five fours in the very first over against Khaleel Ahmed to give the Royals a blazing start. Jos Buttler also joined in on the fun and hit three fours in the next over against Anrich Nortje to assert their dominance early on in the contest.

The duo continued their onslaught as RR raced away to 98 in 8.2 overs. DC pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on the next ball to give his side a much-needed first breakthrough. Sanju Samson walked into bat at number three with his side in a dominant position.

He failed to consolidate the innings and build on the great platform set up by the openers. Samson got out for a four-ball duck in the 10th over, much to the disappointment of the fans. After his dismissal, fans took to the Twitter platform to vent their frustration on the inconsistent performances of Sanju Samson.

Here are some of the best reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #RRvDC Well played Sanju Samson, a duck at batting track is nothing but shows you have a place for academy deep inside your heart, appreciated mate Well played Sanju Samson, a duck at batting track is nothing but shows you have a place for academy deep inside your heart, appreciated mate❤️ #RRvDC

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A 4 ball duck for captain Sanju Samson. A 4 ball duck for captain Sanju Samson. https://t.co/smabar034U

Sai Teja @csaitheja Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag in the dressing room. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag in the dressing room. https://t.co/E4VfX9XDEi

Cricket_Enthusiast @Crkt_Enthusiast #RiyanParag and #SanjuSamson - Over hyped players on social media. But never perform on ground #RiyanParag and #SanjuSamson - Over hyped players on social media. But never perform on ground

SAMEER ALAM @sameeralam03r #sanjusamson Jis player ko bhi out karwana h, mujhe btao mai apni team mai rkh lunga wo picth pr ate hi out ho jayega #RRvsDC Jis player ko bhi out karwana h, mujhe btao mai apni team mai rkh lunga wo picth pr ate hi out ho jayega #RRvsDC #sanjusamson https://t.co/mrAk0oxapy

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd Sanju Samson is a very holy man. A 🥚 to celebrate Easter Sunday! Sanju Samson is a very holy man. A 🥚 to celebrate Easter Sunday! 😜

Parag Rege @RegeParag Sanju Samson Scoring Runs in First Two Games and Flopping in next games Sanju Samson Scoring Runs in First Two Games and Flopping in next games https://t.co/9DoXQpVhSG

Deepjyoti Adhikary @deepjyoti1411 @rajasthanroyals @IPL Dear @IamSanjuSamson please don't let these opportunities go astray. Really want you to have a great IPL & make a grand comeback to the national side. #SanjuSamson Dear @IamSanjuSamson please don't let these opportunities go astray. Really want you to have a great IPL & make a grand comeback to the national side. #SanjuSamson @rajasthanroyals @IPL

Duck_academy @duck_academy Sanju samson has joined the academy.

His form has been approved. Sanju samson has joined the academy.His form has been approved.

Rk Reddy @Rk__Reddy12



#sanjusamson

#RRvDC

#IPL2023 Sanju Samson should start playing selfish knocks, Instead of going for the shots from the first ball and showing intent. That's how you get chances in the ICT. Sanju Samson should start playing selfish knocks, Instead of going for the shots from the first ball and showing intent. That's how you get chances in the ICT. #sanjusamson#RRvDC #IPL2023

nikhilmbass @nikhilmbass

#IPL2023 #RRvsDC Sanju Samson : Talented + Inconsistent. Poor shot selection again. Sanju Samson : Talented + Inconsistent. Poor shot selection again.#IPL2023 #RRvsDC

Crictalker @crictalker2 Sanju Samson ≠ consistent Sanju Samson ≠ consistent

Shimron Hetmyer's cameo lifts RR to 199/4 after Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag's failure in middle-order

Riyan Parag (seven off 11 balls) got an opportunity at the number 4 position in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. He did not make the most of the chance as he quickly departed in the 14th over.

Shimron Hetmyer (39* off 21 balls) joined hands with Jos Buttler (79 off 51 balls) and took his side to 199/4 in the end.

