"SANKATMOCHAN KL Rahul" - Fans & cricketers hail KL Rahul for incredible hundred at Centurion in IND vs SA 1st Test

It was deja vu for KL Rahul as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored yet another Boxing Day Test hundred at SuperSport Park in Centurion against South Africa on Wednesday (December 27). Rahul had scored a hundred at the same venue a couple of years ago as an opener and the one on Wednesday is arguably his best in Tests for India.

Having been picked as a wicketkeeper in the side this time, Rahul walked out to bat with the visitors in deep trouble at 92/4. He proceeded to not only absorb the pressure initially but also went after the bowlers whenever there was a run-scoring opportunity.

Fans and many current and former cricketers took to social media to congratulate KL Rahul on an incredible comeback to Test cricket. Here are some of the reactions:

KL Rahul adds vital runs to India's overnight score

KL Rahul resumed from where he had left off on Day 1 as he managed to add 37 more runs to India's first-innings total. Mohammed Siraj did hang around with him for a bit but it was Rahul who did the bulk of the scoring.

A marked characteristic of the sensational hundred was the way there were no half-measures whenever Rahul wanted to go hard in search of boundaries and sixes. A six over mid-wicket helped him bring up his eighth Test hundred amidst a well-deserved thunderous round of applause from the crowd as well as the Indian dressing room.

A nip-backer from Nandre Burger led to the end of Rahul's sensational innings of 101(137) as the visitors added 245 runs on the board in their first innings. In reply, South Africa have lost Aiden Markram early, thanks to an absolute peach from Mohammed Siraj.

However, Tony de Zorzi and Dean Elgar have stitched together a nice little partnership as the hosts head into the lunch break on Day 2 at 49/1.

