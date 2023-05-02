"Save some of these balls for WTC Final"- Fans go berserk as Mohammed Shami blows Delhi Capitals away with fiery new ball spell

Gujarat Titans (GT) speedster Mohammed Shami produced a spell for the ages against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and put his team in the driver's seat to get another two points.

In four overs, Shami conceded just 11 runs and picked up a staggering four wickets, with as many as 19 dot balls. He was too good with his line and length and with some help from the conditions, Delhi couldn't withstand the pressure from the speedster.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Mohammed Shami deliver such an incredible spell. Many felt that him being in good rhythm was crucial for Team India as well with the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

#GTvsDC Mohammed Shami dominating as if he's bowling to kids! It's men vs boys. Even Hardik Pandya can't believe it. Mohammed Shami dominating as if he's bowling to kids! It's men vs boys. Even Hardik Pandya can't believe it.#GTvsDC

Rajdeep Singh @travisheadera Another day another Shami masterclass, yet doesn’t get half the credit he deserves. Another day another Shami masterclass, yet doesn’t get half the credit he deserves.

We need this beast mode of Shami in the World Cup, man can be a game changer for us. #GTvsDC We need this beast mode of Shami in the World Cup, man can be a game changer for us. #GTvsDC https://t.co/6jYXdvh8Ko

Prashanth S @ps_it_is That Shami-Siraj spell to open the bowling at the World Cup is going to be a sight to behold That Shami-Siraj spell to open the bowling at the World Cup is going to be a sight to behold

What A Bowler !



Shami Rattling Delhi's batting lineupWhat A Bowler ! #GTvsDC Shami Rattling Delhi's batting lineup 🔥What A Bowler ! #GTvsDChttps://t.co/IRxSkVremD

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 - Shami.



It's great news for Indian cricket with the WTC & World Cup. Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 - Shami.It's great news for Indian cricket with the WTC & World Cup. https://t.co/Ezr9qOVVJ2

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Shami tonight:



W,0,0,3,2,0,0,0,1,0,W,0,W,0,0,0,1,W,0,0,0,4,0,0 - 4/11 with 19 dot balls.



- A perfect preparation for Shami ahead of WTC Final, a spell to remember! Mohammad Shami tonight:W,0,0,3,2,0,0,0,1,0,W,0,W,0,0,0,1,W,0,0,0,4,0,0 - 4/11 with 19 dot balls.- A perfect preparation for Shami ahead of WTC Final, a spell to remember! https://t.co/SoZxfVtg29

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Visualized this dismissal for Warner given that he tends to get squared up by the one angling across and Shami is as fine an exponent of it as they come with the new ball. Turns out it's Rossouw. Magnificent from Shami! #GTvsDC Visualized this dismissal for Warner given that he tends to get squared up by the one angling across and Shami is as fine an exponent of it as they come with the new ball. Turns out it's Rossouw. Magnificent from Shami! #GTvsDC #IPL2023

Kartik @elitecynic . Too good to be wasted in the IPL Shami bhai. Save some of these balls for WTC final. Too good to be wasted in the IPL #GTvsDC Shami bhai. Save some of these balls for WTC final 😭. Too good to be wasted in the IPL #GTvsDC

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront Exceptional spell of classical seam bowling. Mohammed Shami you beauty Exceptional spell of classical seam bowling. Mohammed Shami you beauty 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Mohammed Shami is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023

Shami's incredible spell has helped him leapfrog other bowlers into the top spot in the Purple Cap list with 17 wickets in nine games. He also has the highest number of wickets in the powerplay this season (12) and continues to prove why he is currently one of the best exponents of the new ball.

These are great signs not just for GT but also for Team India as they will rely heavily on Shami's experience in the WTC final and the ODI World Cup.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

Substitutes: Shubman Gill, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Substitutes: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel.

