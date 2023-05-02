"Save some of these balls for WTC Final"- Fans go berserk as Mohammed Shami blows Delhi Capitals away with fiery new ball spell

Gujarat Titans (GT) speedster Mohammed Shami produced a spell for the ages against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and put his team in the driver's seat to get another two points.
In four overs, Shami conceded just 11 runs and picked up a staggering four wickets, with as many as 19 dot balls. He was too good with his line and length and with some help from the conditions, Delhi couldn't withstand the pressure from the speedster.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Mohammed Shami deliver such an incredible spell. Many felt that him being in good rhythm was crucial for Team India as well with the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year.
Mohammed Shami is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023
Shami's incredible spell has helped him leapfrog other bowlers into the top spot in the Purple Cap list with 17 wickets in nine games. He also has the highest number of wickets in the powerplay this season (12) and continues to prove why he is currently one of the best exponents of the new ball.
These are great signs not just for GT but also for Team India as they will rely heavily on Shami's experience in the WTC final and the ODI World Cup.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.
Substitutes: Shubman Gill, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.
Substitutes: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel.
