"Season 18, still same Kohli"- Fans laud RCB legend Virat for his 59-run knock in IPL 2025 season opener against KKR

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 23, 2025 01:21 IST
Virat Kohli scored his 1st half-century of IPL 2025 (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli started IPL's 18th season with a fantastic half-century in the opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored an unbeaten 36-ball 59* to help RCB beat KKR by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Opening the batting with Phil Salt for the first time in his IPL career, Virat Kohli looked flawless. He attacked right from the word go as he and Salt added 95 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

After Salt's departure, Kohli switched to the anchor's role and remained unbeaten till the end, ensuring RCB won in 16.2 overs. A fan mentioned how the right-handed batter has continued to be the chase master for RCB in his 18th IPL season as well.

"Season 18, still same Kohli," the fan tweeted.
Kohli's IPL team RCB gave him the nickname of 'ChasePaglu' following the trend on social media. A fan responded to the post and wrote:

"Kohli is a Chasepaglu and I am a Kohlipaglu."
Another fan reacted to stat about how Kohli played his first T20 after nine months and still scored a half-century and wrote:

"A king is always a king."

"Classy and stylish Kohli"- Virat wins the hearts of fans with his shots

Virat Kohli played some brilliant shots during his unbeaten 36-ball 59* in the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two maximums against Spencer Johnson in back-to-back deliveries were the highlight of Kohli's knock. Reacting to the highlights shared by IPL on X, a fan commented:

"Classy and stylish Kohli."
Another user chimed in and wrote under the post:

"Classy as ever."

It will be interesting to see if Kohli can continue in the same vein when RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in their second match of IPL 2025. That game will happen in Chennai on March 28.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Edited by Aditya Singh
