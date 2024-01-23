"Seems more like IPL 11 than ICC 11" - Fans react to ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023

The ICC Men's Team of the Year for 2023 was announced, which saw the stars of the World Cup duly rewarded. Unsurprisingly, the list had six of the 11 spots occupied by Indian cricketers, which was a clear indication of their dominance in ODIs last year.

Rohit Sharma was named the skipper, with teammates Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, and Mohammad Shami joining him in the XI.

The remaining five places went to players from the other three teams that qualified for the World Cup semi-final. World Champions Australia had only two representatives from their side in Travis Head and Adam Zampa, while their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand had Daryll Mitchell slotted at No.5.

South Africans Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen rounded off the ODI Team of the Year.

While Gill, Kohli, Rohit, and Mitchell were the top four leading run-scorers in ODIs last year, Kuldeep, Siraj, and Shami led the way in ODI wickets in 2023. Kohli was also the Player of the Tournament in the World Cup and set a single-edition record with 765 runs, including three centuries.

Meanwhile, Head's selection was considering his incredible Player of the Match performances in the World Cup semi-final and final against South Africa and India, respectively.

Fans on Twitter reacted by pointing out several apparent features, including Kohli's return, his record 7th appearance in the Team of the Year, and the absence of Pakistan players in the side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Four Indians featured in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023

Suryakumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal were rewarded for their consistent performances in T20Is.

The ICC also announced the Men's T20I Team of the Year yesterday, and four Indians featured in the 11-member side.

Incidentally, none of the six Indian players from the ODI XI made the T20I side and vice-versa. In the batting department, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and World's No.1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav were part of the 11.

As far as bowling is concerned, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh are part of the roster.

With 2023 being the year of the ODI World Cup, the lower-ranked nations played T20Is more than the top sides, and it reflected in the Team of the Year. Two Zimbabwean cricketers, Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava, joined Ireland's Mark Adair and Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani to be part of the prestigious eleven.

Swashbuckling batters Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, and Mark Chapman rounded off the side, with Suryakumar named the captain.

