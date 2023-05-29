"Seems to have all the luck in the world" - Fans react as Shubman Gill gets a massive reprieve in IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill got a massive reprieve early in his innings during IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

In the second over of Gujarat's innings, Gill flicked one straight to backward square-leg off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. However, Deepak Chahar, who was stationed at the position, made a mess of the chance, dropping a sitter.

Shubman Gill would have been dismissed for just two runs had Chahar managed to hold on to the regulation catch. The in-form batter made Chennai pay after the dropped chance, hitting a hat-trick of boundaries in Deshpande's ensuing over.

It is worth mentioning that Gill had luck on his side in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) as well. He was dropped by Tim David in the sixth over and went on to score 129 in the crucial tie. Gill also escaped narrowly in Qualifier 1 against CSK after Chahar put down a difficult chance.

A number of fans took to social media, reacting to Shubman Gill's luck in the summit clash. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ƥra℘τi 🎀 @praptyyy_ Gill ka luck oh goddd Gill ka luck oh goddd 😭😂

Kambali Poochi Thangachi 🐿 @Shevangi29 Gill has Some next level luck Gill has Some next level luck

Jai @_Jaikaal

This Jai Mata di luck of Gill should come in help for ICT

#GTvCSK

#CSKvGT Deepak after playing 3 finals still has nerves...This Jai Mata di luck of Gill should come in help for ICT Deepak after playing 3 finals still has nerves...😂😂This Jai Mata di luck of Gill should come in help for ICT 🙏#GTvCSK #CSKvGT

ಯುವರಾಜ್ @YuvarajKY17

#GTvsCSK Only if Virat Kohli had same luck as Gill in big games. Only if Virat Kohli had same luck as Gill in big games. #GTvsCSK

Pranav Nair @leg_gully



#TATAIPLFinal Hopefully Gill carries his form (and luck) to England! Hopefully Gill carries his form (and luck) to England!#TATAIPLFinal

Bhaskar Lakshman @tlbhaskar Gill seems to have all the luck in the world Gill seems to have all the luck in the world

UnanimouSteph @KiIIaKobe Gill might as buy a lottery this week. This dude can't put a step wrong. What a stroke of incredible luck. Gill might as buy a lottery this week. This dude can't put a step wrong. What a stroke of incredible luck.

Sejal #MI 💙 @sejal_mokal 🏼 🏼 🏼 Please God continue blessing Gill with such luck for the entire year! Please God continue blessing Gill with such luck for the entire year! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Prashanth @PrashanthKLR1 @mufaddal_vohra Those who don't have luck in real life just Get the blessings from Gill.. @mufaddal_vohra Those who don't have luck in real life just Get the blessings from Gill..

Ritik Rawat @RitikRawat_7

#IPL2023Final Gill and luck go hand in hand, Gill and luck go hand in hand, 😀😀#IPL2023Final

Abhisek @abhi_ab93 @MalhotraSaurabh Last match it was David, now Chahar. Gill has had his fair chance of luck and used it to the most. @MalhotraSaurabh Last match it was David, now Chahar. Gill has had his fair chance of luck and used it to the most.

Shubman Gill was finally dismissed in the seventh over. He went for a drive off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling but was beaten by the turn. MS Dhoni did the rest with his lighting fast glovework to stump the star batter.

Gill scored 39 runs off 20 balls during his stay at the crease, finishing the season with 890 runs from 17 outings. It is worth mentioning that he is currently the holder of the Orange Cap.

Gujarat Titans off to an impressive start with the bat in IPL 2023 final

MS Dhoni won the toss for CSK and chose to field first in Ahmedabad. GT opener Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha did an excellent job early on, accumulating some quick runs in the powerplay.

Gill and Saha scored 62 runs in the first six overs, registering the highest-ever powerplay score in an IPL final. While Gill fell to Ravindra Jadeja, Saha continued to dazzle viewers with his strokeplay, smashing a wonderful half-century.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter Saha coming up with yet another decisive knock in an IPL final📸: JioCinema/IPL Saha coming up with yet another decisive knock in an IPL final 🙌🏻📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter https://t.co/OjaS9GjJ2O

At the time of writing, GT are 124/1 after 13 overs. Saha (53*) is still at the crease alongside Sai Sudharsan (30*). The duo have stitched together an impressive unbeaten run stand of 57 runs.

