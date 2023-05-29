"Seems to have all the luck in the world" - Fans react as Shubman Gill gets a massive reprieve in IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill got a massive reprieve early in his innings during IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.
In the second over of Gujarat's innings, Gill flicked one straight to backward square-leg off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. However, Deepak Chahar, who was stationed at the position, made a mess of the chance, dropping a sitter.
Shubman Gill would have been dismissed for just two runs had Chahar managed to hold on to the regulation catch. The in-form batter made Chennai pay after the dropped chance, hitting a hat-trick of boundaries in Deshpande's ensuing over.
It is worth mentioning that Gill had luck on his side in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) as well. He was dropped by Tim David in the sixth over and went on to score 129 in the crucial tie. Gill also escaped narrowly in Qualifier 1 against CSK after Chahar put down a difficult chance.
A number of fans took to social media, reacting to Shubman Gill's luck in the summit clash. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Shubman Gill was finally dismissed in the seventh over. He went for a drive off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling but was beaten by the turn. MS Dhoni did the rest with his lighting fast glovework to stump the star batter.
Gill scored 39 runs off 20 balls during his stay at the crease, finishing the season with 890 runs from 17 outings. It is worth mentioning that he is currently the holder of the Orange Cap.
Gujarat Titans off to an impressive start with the bat in IPL 2023 final
MS Dhoni won the toss for CSK and chose to field first in Ahmedabad. GT opener Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha did an excellent job early on, accumulating some quick runs in the powerplay.
Gill and Saha scored 62 runs in the first six overs, registering the highest-ever powerplay score in an IPL final. While Gill fell to Ravindra Jadeja, Saha continued to dazzle viewers with his strokeplay, smashing a wonderful half-century.
At the time of writing, GT are 124/1 after 13 overs. Saha (53*) is still at the crease alongside Sai Sudharsan (30*). The duo have stitched together an impressive unbeaten run stand of 57 runs.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.