Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Zone vs East Zone (Updated) ft. Punam Raut

Two quarterfinal games of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24 took place from March 28-30. East Zone clashed with North East Zone at Pune, while Central Zone and East Zone were against each other at Ambi.

Batting first, East Zone were off to a strong start against the North East Zone team. The opening pair of Uma Chetry (47) and Deepti Sharma (49) played sensible knocks to stitch a 96-run stand.

Then, coming at No. 4, Dhara Gujjar was sensational with her performances to slam 140 off 216 balls, comprising 22 fours. In the end, Durga Murmu contributed 49 to help the team declare on 385/8. Debasmita Dutta picked five wickets for the North East team.

In reply, North East were all-out for 108, courtesy of Deepti’s five-wicket haul. Prodhan Samayita was the top batter with 40 runs for the team. Then, East Zone enforced a follow-on, which saw North East getting all-out for 157 and losing by an inning & 120 runs.

The second game witnessed Central Zone posting 245 against West Zone, with contributions of Punam Raut (84) and skipper Sneh Rana (42). Anuja Patil scalped five wickets for the West Zone.

Thereafter, the West Zone started well with the contributions of Jemimah Rodriguez (69) and Devika Vaidya (52). Thereafter, Patil (122) and Smriti Mandhana (50) were impressive with their performances to help the West Zone to end on 356.

Then, Punam Raut was sensational with a knock of 174 off 281, with 14 fours and a six. Arushi Goel remained unbeaten as Central Zone ended the game on 307/4; thereby the match was a draw. However, West Zone were declared the winner based on first innings lead.

On that note, let’s check out the top run-getters and wicket-takers after the completion of two quarterfinal games.

Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 PG Raut 1 2 - 258 174 129 490 52.65 1 1 - 25 1 2 DV Gujjar 1 1 - 140 140 140 216 64.81 1 - - 22 0 3 AA Pat il 1 1 - 122 122 122 120 101.66 1 - - 20 1 4 A Goel 1 2 1 74 58* 74 132 56.06 - 1 - 7 0 5 JI Rodrigues 1 1 - 69 69 69 97 71.13 - 1 - 5 0 6 AI Sentilemla 1 2 1 56 33 56 187 29.94 - - - 8 0 7 DP Vaidya 1 1 - 52 52 52 58 89.65 - 1 - 10 0 8 S Mandhana 1 1 - 50 50 50 52 96.15 - 1 - 5 1 9 RP Samayita 1 2 - 50 40 25 105 47.61 - - - 8 0 10 DB Sharma 1 1 - 49 49 49 53 92.45 - - - 8 0

Punam Raut leads the batting charts with 258 runs in two games, with a top score of 174. Although her efforts could not help Central Zone, it certainly helped them to end the match on a respectable note. East Zone’s Dhara Gujjar is at the second position with 140 runs, as her efforts helped the team to reach the semi-finals. Anuja Patil (122) is the only other batter with over 100 runs and is at the third position in the batting charts. Arushi Goel and Jemimah Rodrigues are at fourth and fifth, respectively with 74 and 69 runs.

Ayu Sentileml, Devika Vaidya, Smriti Mandhana, Proudhan Samayita, and Deepti Sharma close out the top-10 batters list.

Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 DB Sharma 1 2 150 25 8 45 7 5/9 6.42 1.8 21.42 - 1 2 Poonam Yadav 1 1 150 25 2 116 7 7/116 16.57 4.64 21.42 - 1 3 DD Dutta 1 1 192 32 10 76 5 5/76 15.2 2.37 38.4 - 1 4 RP Yadav 1 2 294 49 5 124 5 3/55 24.8 2.53 58.8 - - 5 AA Patil 1 2 279 46.3 8 137 5 5/75 27.4 2.94 55.8 - 1 6 SS Roy 1 2 63 10.3 3 31 4 2/0 7.75 2.95 15.75 - - 7 Sayali Satghare 1 2 96 16 3 47 3 2/24 15.66 2.93 32 - - 8 SD Pradhan 1 1 72 12 3 20 2 2/20 10 1.66 36 - - 9 MS Das 1 1 48 8 3 28 2 2/28 14 3.5 24 - - 10 MK Paswan 1 2 144 24 6 56 2 2/42 28 2.33 72 - -

Deepti Sharma is the finest bowler in the tournament with seven wickets in two innings at an average of 6.42, with best figures of 5/9. Her performances helped the East Zone to secure a dominating victory. Poonam Yadav is at the second position with seven wickets at an inferior average than Sharma.

Debasmita Dutta, Radha Yadav, and Anuja Patil have five wickets each and are positioned at the next three positions, respectively.

Suravi Roy, Sayali Satghare, Sushree Pradhan, Monika Das, and Mamta Paswanoy fill the next set of players in the bowling charts.

