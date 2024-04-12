Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Zone vs East Zone (Updated) ft. Deepti Sharma

South Zone and East Zone played the final of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024. The match started on Tuesday, April 9, and concluded on Friday, April 12.

South Zone won the toss and elected to bat. They were bundled out for 133 runs in 54.5 overs. Arundathi Reddy was the highest scorer with 57 runs off 122 deliveries. Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma picked up four wickets each.

In response, East Zone could make only 129 runs in their first innings and conceded a lead of four runs. No batter managed to make more than 25 runs for the team. Minnu Mani was the most successful bowler for South Zone, returning with 5/47 runs in 15.4 overs.

Miriyala Durga, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 64 runs off 130 deliveries in the second innings for South Zone. Her innings helped the team post a total of 179 runs on the board. Deepti shined with the ball once again and took six wickets for 61 runs for East Zone.

East Zone reached the target of 184 runs in 61.3 overs with one wicket in hand. Deepti played a crucial role with the bat this time and scored 46 runs off 92 deliveries. Minnu Mani and Sahana S Pawar took three wickets each for South Zone. Minnu Mani won the Player of the Match award.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Punam Raut 1 2 - 258 174 129 490 52.65 1 1 25 1 2 Dhara Gujjar 3 5 - 236 140 47.2 487 48.45 1 1 36 0 3 Tamanna Nigam 2 4 - 190 99 47.5 319 59.56 0 2 29 0 4 Miriyala Durga 2 4 - 176 81 44 420 41.9 0 2 22 0 5 Arundathi Reddy 2 4 1 174 85 58 363 47.93 0 2 24 0 6 Deepti Sharma 3 5 - 157 49 31.4 233 67.38 0 0 24 1 7 Durga Murmu 3 5 - 130 49 26 298 43.62 0 0 20 0 8 Anuja Patil 2 2 - 128 122 64 131 97.7 1 0 21 1 9 Uma Chetry 3 5 - 118 47 23.6 240 49.16 0 0 18 0 10 Sajeevan Sajana 2 4 1 110 74 36.67 212 51.88 0 1 14 0

Punam Raut finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament and made 258 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 52.65. Dhara Gujjar remained in the second place and scored 236 runs in five outings at an average of 47.20.

Tamanna Nigam finished as the third-highest run-getter. She collected 190 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 59.56. Miriyala Durga jumped to the fourth position and amassed 176 runs in four innings at an average of 44. Arundathi Reddy moved to fifth place from sixth and had 174 runs to her name in four innings at an average of 58.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Deepti Sharma 3 6 94.1 197 27 6 7.29 2.09 20.92 2 3 2 Minnu Mani 2 3 61 185 14 6 13.21 3.03 26.14 0 2 3 Radha Yadav 2 4 90.5 259 9 4 28.77 2.85 60.55 1 0 4 Poonam Yadav 1 1 25 116 7 7 16.57 4.64 21.42 0 1 5 Mamta Paswan 2 4 45 126 7 5 18 2.8 38.57 0 1 6 Anuja Patil 2 4 86.3 218 7 5 31.14 2.52 74.14 0 1 7 Titas Sadhu 3 6 50 154 7 4 22 3.08 42.85 1 0 8 Debasmita Dutta 1 1 32 76 5 5 15.2 2.37 38.4 0 1 9 Annapurna Das 2 4 28.2 73 5 3 14.6 2.57 34 0 0 10 Shradda Pokharkar 2 4 54 132 5 3 26.4 2.44 64.8 0 0

Deepti Sharma finished as the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets in three matches at an average of 7.29. Minnu Mani jumped to second place from sixth and took 14 wickets in three innings at an economy of 3.03.

Radha Yadav moved to third position from second and picked nine wickets in four outings at an average of 28.77. Poonam Yadav slipped to fourth place from third and finished with seven wickets at an average of 16.57.

Mamta Paswan finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and took seven wickets in two matches at a strike rate of 38.57.

