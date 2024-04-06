Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Zone vs West Zone (Updated) ft. Deepti Sharma

East Zone elected to bat after winning the toss against North Zone in the first semi-final of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi Day Trophy 2024.

East Zone were bundled out for 132 runs in their first innings. In reply, North Zone didn’t have a great outing with the bat either and could score only 144 runs. East Zone bounced back in their second innings and declared their innings at 282 runs for the loss of nine wickets. North Zone could score only 135 runs in their second innings and lost the match by 135 runs.

In the second semi-final, South Zone won the toss and elected to bat against West Zone. They posted 289 runs in their first innings. West Zone, in reply, could score only 230 runs and concede a lead of 69 runs. South Zone scored 262/5 in their second innings and the match ended in a draw. They qualified for the final based on the lead they earned in the first innings.

South Zone will now take on East Zone in the final of the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 9.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Punam Raut 1 2 - 258 174 129 490 52.65 1 1 25 1 2 Dhara Gujjar 2 3 - 215 140 71.67 428 50.23 1 1 34 0 3 Tamanna Nigam 1 2 - 154 99 77 272 56.61 0 2 23 0 4 Anuja Patil 2 2 - 128 122 64 131 97.7 1 0 21 1 5 Durga Murmu 1 2 - 112 81 56 286 39.16 0 1 17 0 6 Arundathi Reddy 1 2 1 111 85 111 214 51.86 0 1 14 0 7 Shafali Verma 1 2 - 107 58 53.5 154 69.48 0 1 18 1 8 Durga Murmu 2 3 - 98 49 32.67 238 41.17 0 0 15 0 9 Uma Chetry 2 3 - 97 47 32.33 175 55.42 0 0 17 0 10 Devika Vaidya 2 2 - 93 52 46.5 115 80.86 0 1 15 0

Punam Raut is still the leading run-scorer and has made 258 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 52.65. Dhara Gujjar is still the second-highest run-scorer and has scored 215 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 50.23.

Tamanna Nigam has jumped to third place and has amassed 154 runs in two innings at an average of 77. Anuja Patil has moved to fourth place from third and has made 128 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 97.70.

Durga Murmu has jumped to fifth place and has 112 runs to her name in two innings at an average of 56.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Deepti Sharma 2 4 53.3 108 17 6 6.35 2.01 18.88 1 2 2 Radha Yadav 2 4 90.5 259 9 4 28.77 2.85 60.55 1 0 3 Poonam Yadav 1 1 25 116 7 7 16.57 4.64 21.42 0 1 4 Mamta Paswan 2 4 45 126 7 5 18 2.8 38.57 0 1 5 Anuja Patil 2 4 86.3 218 7 5 31.14 2.52 74.14 0 1 6 Minnu Mani 1 1 23.5 73 6 6 12.16 3.06 23.83 0 1 7 Debasmita Dutta 1 1 32 76 5 5 15.2 2.37 38.4 0 1 8 Shradda Pokharkar 2 4 54 132 5 3 26.4 2.44 64.8 0 0 9 Suravi Roy 1 2 10.3 31 4 2 7.75 2.95 15.75 0 0 10 Mannat Kashyap 1 2 25 87 4 4 21.75 3.48 37.5 1 0

Deepti Sharma is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked up 17 wickets in four innings at an average of 6.35. Radha Yadav has jumped to second place from fourth and has taken nine wickets in two games at an economy of 2.85.

Poonam Yadav has slipped to third position from second and picked seven wickets in her first outing. Mamta Paswan has jumped to fourth place from 10th and has picked up seven wickets in four innings at a strike rate of 38.57.

Anuja Patil is still the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has seven wickets to her name in four innings at an economy of 2.52.

