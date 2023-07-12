SFOU schedule MLC 2023: Complete San Francisco Unicorns match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

San Francisco Unicorns (SFOU) will start their Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) campaign this Friday (July 14) against MI New York. T20 World Cup 2021-winning captain Aaron Finch will lead the Unicorns in MLC 2023.

The owners of the San Francisco-based franchise are Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan. They are a couple of Indian origin web and technology experts, who are now trying to grow cricket in the United States of America.

San Francisco Unicorns have signed some big names from the cricket world like Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Lungi Ngidi for the inaugural edition of MLC.

Although SFOU do not seem the strongest team on paper, Aaron Finch knows how to bring the best out of his team and take them to the title. It remains to be seen how the Unicorns perform under the former Australian captain's leadership.

San Francisco Unicorns (SFOU) schedule for MLC 2023

On that note, here's a look at the full schedule of the San Francisco Unicorns for Major League Cricket 2023:

Match 2: July 15 - MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 am IST.

Match 4: July 16 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 8: July 19 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 11: July 23 - Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 14: July 25 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

The top four teams of the league stage will qualify for the MLC 2023 playoffs. San Francisco will aim to make it to the next round in their debut season.

