"Shades of MS Dhoni; so much better than Bharat" - Fans on X go gaga over Ben Foakes' wicketkeeping

English wicketkeeper Ben Foakes drew massive praise from fans, journalists, pundits and observers on social media for his brilliant catching behind the stumps in the second Test against England in Vizag on Sunday, February 4.

Foakes took three catches to spinners in India's second innings. Two of them came off the thinnest of inside edges -- which are, by many accounts, the most difficult to grab -- and he plucked them low behind the off-stump with soft hands.

The wicketkeeper took three catches (two to the pacer James Anderson, and one to spinner Tom Hartley) in the previous innings and many more in the first Test too, apart from being consistently solid in managing byes and leg byes.

Some fans found shades of former India captain MS Dhoni in Foakes's technique, while others felt he was much better on the day than India's specialist wicketkeeper KS Bharat, who looked a bit troubled in both innings.

KS Bharat and Ben Foakes had similar path to playing XI

There was a big chance that Foakes would not have played these two Tests had Harry Brook been available. In that case, England was likely to go with Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper batter, who's not as good behind the stumps and has a history of dropping difficult chances against spinners.

Bharat, too, has a similar story. Considered a better 'keeper but a less skillful batter than his direct competitor Rishabh Pant, he got this match because India didn't want KL Rahul to take the gloves. Now, his troubles plus a failure to convert his starts to put up a substantial knock with the bat could bring trouble to his place.

India might look at Dhruv Jurel or even Ishan Kishan, who's also out of action due to personal reasons, for the remaining Tests. That process might be catalyzed further in the difficult but not impossible scenario that England wins the second Test by chasing India's 399. Catch all the live-action here.

