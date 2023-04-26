"Shambolic fielding"- Fans slam RCB fielders after their poor efforts in IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored a daunting total of 200/5 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first innings of match 36 IPL 2023 match on Wednesday, April 26.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first in the contest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Jason Roy (56) gave KKR a blazing start with a quick-fire half-century, his second on the trot this season.

After a solid 83-run opening partnership, RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed both KKR openers in the 10th over to give much-needed breakthroughs to the hosts.

Vyshak and his peers created more chances in the coming overs, but they went in vain due to sloppy fielding efforts from the Bangalore players. KKR captain Nitish Rana was dropped on multiple occasions. He made them pay by smashing 48 off 21 balls, giving his side momentum going into the death overs. Rinku Singh (18*) and David Wiese (12*) hit a few lusty blows to push KKR's total to 200 in the end.

Fans were disappointed to witness a dismal fielding effort from RCB. They expressed their reactions to the same on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions:

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 Shambolic fielding by RCB. Kohli fuming as Harshal Patel drops an easy catch. Nitish Rana gets two lifelines and this could be very dangerous for them if he stays until the end. #RCBvsKKR Shambolic fielding by RCB. Kohli fuming as Harshal Patel drops an easy catch. Nitish Rana gets two lifelines and this could be very dangerous for them if he stays until the end. #RCBvsKKR #IPL2023

Vanshika Srivastava 🇮🇳 @Vanshika_2807 RCB are themselves to blame if they lose this match (which is very much likely). And this is not because of their predictable and obvious choking in batting but because of their horrendous fielding today. #RCBvsKKR RCB are themselves to blame if they lose this match (which is very much likely). And this is not because of their predictable and obvious choking in batting but because of their horrendous fielding today. #RCBvsKKR

You never know which RCB team will show up every night. This is why they've never won the cup. Pathetic team.

- Watch fielding of RCB players.

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Don't understand what this team is doing game-after-game.



Have two power-hitters but continue struggling and delay their entries. RCB's fielding and drops are actually proving to be beneficial for them.

"The wicket is pretty flat and it is a batter's game"- RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak

Royal Challengers Bangalore medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak had an impressive outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, returning figures of 2/41 from his four overs. The 26-year-old provided crucial breakthroughs with the wickets of openers Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan.

Reflecting on the action during the mid-innings break, Vyshak said:

"The wicket is pretty flat and it is a batter's game. I think we have done a good job. I think 200 will be chaseable. It is a pretty flat wicket and the ball is coming on nicely. The way we have been batting, it is game on for us."

The Bangalore-born bowler used his variations to perfection to keep the batters guessing and pick up his wickets. He dismissed Jagadeesan with a slower bouncer before outfoxing Roy with a leg-stump yorker. Reacting to the same, he said:

"I have just been focussing on my strengths and this [slower ball] is my strength. Coaches have been telling me to back my strength. I have been working hard with my bowling coach, trying to make the batter guess every ball. I loved that ball [to dismiss Roy]."

Meanwhile, RCB haven't gotten off to the best of starts in their chase for a fifth win of the season. The hosts reached 106/3 in 11 overs, with skipper Virat Kohli notching his fourth half-century of the season.

