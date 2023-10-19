India have decided to go in with an unchanged playing Xi for their 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19, resisting the temptation to play Mohammed Shami.

While Shami has been sensational for the hosts over the years, he has been leapfrogged by Mohammed Siraj in the pecking order of late. With the team management keen to focus on batting depth, Shardul Thakur continues to play as the third seamer who would bat at No. 8.

However, fans on X (formerly Twitter) weren't convinced with India playing Thakur ahead of Shami as they feel the latter would have certainly given them another wicket-taking option. Here are some of the reactions:

Dinesh Karthik explains why India do not play Mohammed Shami

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tried to make sense of why the Men in Blue were not playing the pace trio of Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

'DK' feels the hosts do not want to compromise on batting depth and that's why they play either Shardul Thakur or Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Shami. Here's what he was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz:

"I know it is going to be a mouthwatering combination to have (Shami-Siraj-Bumrah) but India wants to play a bowler who can bat at No.8. So the choice will be among Shardul Thakur or Ashwin. Shami could play if one of the pacers is rested or has a slight niggle. Then we can see Shami play."

Bangladesh have opted to bat first in Pune and are without their skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam