"She literally activated EA cricket mode"- Twitterati hail Alyssa Healy after her blazing 96* helped UPW thrash RCB in WPL 2023

Alyssa Healy's blazing knock in the chase helped UP Warriorz (UPW) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL on Friday, March 10. The UP-based side won comprehensively by 10 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After securing two wins from three games, UP occupies the third spot in the points table below DC and MI.

RCB batted first in the contest after winning the toss. They began well but lost their way in the middle overs, which resulted in a mediocre score of 138 in 19.3 overs. Ellyse Perry (52) and Sophie Devine (36) played handy knocks for the Bangalore side.

In a chase of 139, Alyssa Healy gave her side a blazing start as UPW raced to 55/0 at the end of the powerplay. She kept attacking relentlessly even after the powerplay, leaving RCB bowlers clueless and notching up her maiden WPL half-century in the ninth over.

Alyssa Healy 96*(47) and Devika Vaidya 36*(31) helped UP gallop towards victory in 13 overs with their unbeaten opening partnership.

Fans took note of Healy's majestic knock in the chase against RCB and hailed her through their posts on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Alyssa Healy, Captain of UP, smashed 96*(47) runs while chasing 139 runs vs RCB.



This is just ruthless. Alyssa Healy, Captain of UP, smashed 96*(47) runs while chasing 139 runs vs RCB.This is just ruthless. https://t.co/Oqq1dXlM7X

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an innings from Captain Alyssa Healy. She smashed 96* runs from 47 balls with 18 fours and 1 six against RCB in successful run chase.



Incredible innings from Alyssa Healy! What an innings from Captain Alyssa Healy. She smashed 96* runs from 47 balls with 18 fours and 1 six against RCB in successful run chase.Incredible innings from Alyssa Healy! https://t.co/vgzuGq6A1z

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



Alyssa Healy now holds the record for the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 in WPL



#CricketTwitter #WPL2023 96* Runs in 47 BallsAlyssa Healy now holds the record for the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 in WPL 96* Runs in 47 Balls 😲Alyssa Healy now holds the record for the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 in WPL#CricketTwitter #WPL2023

MonK. @EcclestoneEra



she's back in form be scared opponents fabulous fifty by Alyssa Healy first from her bat in wplshe's back in form be scared opponents fabulous fifty by Alyssa Healy first from her bat in wpl she's back in form be scared opponents 🔥 https://t.co/a3teADbJxw

Sarvesh Yadav @SarveshYadav_23 What a knock by UP Warriorz captain, Alyssa Healy - 96* in just 47 balls with 18 fours and a six. A quality show put on by Healy! #UPWarriorzUttarDega What a knock by UP Warriorz captain, Alyssa Healy - 96* in just 47 balls with 18 fours and a six. A quality show put on by Healy! #UPWarriorzUttarDega https://t.co/5fTxR9A3aQ

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall



Alyssa Healy 96* off 47 balls with 78 runs boundaries...



UP Warriors beat RCB By 10 wickets with 7 overs to spare



#WPL Another absolute thrashing for RCBAlyssa Healy 96* off 47 balls with 78 runs boundaries...UP Warriors beat RCB By 10 wickets with 7 overs to spare Another absolute thrashing for RCBAlyssa Healy 96* off 47 balls with 78 runs boundaries...UP Warriors beat RCB By 10 wickets with 7 overs to spare #WPL https://t.co/ovRoXvXrg4

Cricket is Love ❤ @cricketfan__ 96 runs in 47 balls for Alyssa Healy against RCB, captain leading from the front.



Highest individual score of WPL History. 96 runs in 47 balls for Alyssa Healy against RCB, captain leading from the front. Highest individual score of WPL History. https://t.co/SuPZjZtuLh

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Highest individual score of



RCB, well, "embarrassing" is an understatement unfortunately It took some time, but Alyssa Healy has finally arrived and how!!Highest individual score of #WPL2023 RCB, well, "embarrassing" is an understatement unfortunately It took some time, but Alyssa Healy has finally arrived and how!!Highest individual score of #WPL2023 🙌RCB, well, "embarrassing" is an understatement unfortunately

Natalie Germanos 🏏 @NatalieGermanos

1 of my favourite things is that she always seems 2 have multiple scoring areas as options



Eg-when she comes down the track & the bowler sees her coming & pushes it wider, she still can find the square boundary

talent 🏼

#TataWPL Theres a lot 2 enjoy about Alyssa Healy’s batting1 of my favourite things is that she always seems 2 have multiple scoring areas as optionsEg-when she comes down the track & the bowler sees her coming & pushes it wider, she still can find the square boundarytalent Theres a lot 2 enjoy about Alyssa Healy’s batting1 of my favourite things is that she always seems 2 have multiple scoring areas as optionsEg-when she comes down the track & the bowler sees her coming & pushes it wider, she still can find the square boundarytalent👌🏼#TataWPL

Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16

#RCBvUPW Alyssa Healy storm, completely blown away RCB single handedly,missed 100 ,UPW looking strong,on other hand fair to say end of road for RCB, absolutely clueless whole team & management, captiancy pressure,tough one to swallow for them,reminder again why having big+ Alyssa Healy storm, completely blown away RCB single handedly,missed 100 ,UPW looking strong,on other hand fair to say end of road for RCB, absolutely clueless whole team & management, captiancy pressure,tough one to swallow for them,reminder again why having big+#RCBvUPW

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



Alyssa Healy with 96* off 47 - what a knock for UPW as they won by 10 wickets!



2023 RCB are having no luck in the #WPL , 4th loss in a row. Time to try something different nowAlyssa Healy with 96* off 47 - what a knock for UPW as they won by 10 wickets! #WPL 2023 RCB are having no luck in the #WPL, 4th loss in a row. Time to try something different now Alyssa Healy with 96* off 47 - what a knock for UPW as they won by 10 wickets! #WPL2023

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by UP Warriorz captain, Alyssa Healy - 96* in just 47 balls with 18 fours and a six. A quality show put on by Healy! What a knock by UP Warriorz captain, Alyssa Healy - 96* in just 47 balls with 18 fours and a six. A quality show put on by Healy! https://t.co/it3Eow2XiW

"To keep a batting unit like that under 140 was just brilliant"- Alyssa Healy after the victory against RCB in WPL 2023

UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the win in the post-match presentation and hailed the bowlers for restricting RCB to under a score of 140. She stated that they initially wanted to keep their opponent's score below 200, considering the batting-friendly conditions at the venue. She said:

"I was really pleased with our bowlers tonight. At the start of the match we thought of keeping them under 200 because that's what every team has been getting. To keep a batting unit like that under 140 was just brilliant. It was spin to win tonight. Still a good batting wicket but I thought our spinners bowled really well tonight."

Healy also lauded Devika and explained their strategy, saying:

"I saw her (Devika) batting in the series against India and I was wondering what the hell was she doing batting at 7. She took the pressure off me today. We just set the platform early. We got off to a really good start."

She added:

"At the strategic timeout we got it to a run-a-ball. We didn't want to drag it until the last ball. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. I've played enough cricket to realize that and luckily today, it did."

UP Warriorz will next face table toppers Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Sunday night (March 12).

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes