"She literally activated EA cricket mode"- Twitterati hail Alyssa Healy after her blazing 96* helped UPW thrash RCB in WPL 2023

Alyssa Healy's blazing knock in the chase helped UP Warriorz (UPW) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL on Friday, March 10. The UP-based side won comprehensively by 10 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
After securing two wins from three games, UP occupies the third spot in the points table below DC and MI.
RCB batted first in the contest after winning the toss. They began well but lost their way in the middle overs, which resulted in a mediocre score of 138 in 19.3 overs. Ellyse Perry (52) and Sophie Devine (36) played handy knocks for the Bangalore side.
In a chase of 139, Alyssa Healy gave her side a blazing start as UPW raced to 55/0 at the end of the powerplay. She kept attacking relentlessly even after the powerplay, leaving RCB bowlers clueless and notching up her maiden WPL half-century in the ninth over.
Alyssa Healy 96*(47) and Devika Vaidya 36*(31) helped UP gallop towards victory in 13 overs with their unbeaten opening partnership.
"To keep a batting unit like that under 140 was just brilliant"- Alyssa Healy after the victory against RCB in WPL 2023
UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the win in the post-match presentation and hailed the bowlers for restricting RCB to under a score of 140. She stated that they initially wanted to keep their opponent's score below 200, considering the batting-friendly conditions at the venue. She said:
"I was really pleased with our bowlers tonight. At the start of the match we thought of keeping them under 200 because that's what every team has been getting. To keep a batting unit like that under 140 was just brilliant. It was spin to win tonight. Still a good batting wicket but I thought our spinners bowled really well tonight."
Healy also lauded Devika and explained their strategy, saying:
"I saw her (Devika) batting in the series against India and I was wondering what the hell was she doing batting at 7. She took the pressure off me today. We just set the platform early. We got off to a really good start."
She added:
"At the strategic timeout we got it to a run-a-ball. We didn't want to drag it until the last ball. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. I've played enough cricket to realize that and luckily today, it did."
UP Warriorz will next face table toppers Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Sunday night (March 12).
