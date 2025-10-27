"She wouldn't want to make a mistake like that again" - Former India captain on Smriti Mandhana ahead of AUS vs IND Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Former India captain Anjum Chopra has noted that Smriti Mandhana would want to raise her game in the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia. She highlighted that the Indian vice-captain wouldn't want to make the mistake she committed in the league-phase clash against the same opponents.

India will face Australia in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. Mandhana scored a 66-ball 80 in the Women in Blue's three-wicket loss in the league game against the Aussies in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and was caught in the deep while attempting a big shot off Sophie Molineux's bowling.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Chopra was asked about Mandhana needing to step up in India's Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final clash against Australia.

"Yes, absolutely, and I think she will also be waiting to step up because the manner in which she played in those three ODIs prior to the World Cup, she will also be wanting to just unleash all the good work and the hard work that she has put in to get to that position," the former India batter responded.

"That 80 that she scored against Australia before she threw her wicket away, rather than anyone else picking up her wicket, she wouldn't want to make a mistake like that again. Having said that, she also realizes that the hard work has to be done all over again," she added.

With 365 runs at an average of 60.83 in seven innings, Smriti Mandhana is the highest run-scorer in the Women's World Cup 2025. With 1293 runs at an average of 64.65 in 21 innings in 2025, she is the only player to aggregate more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs.

"She has the skill to perform under pressure" - Reema Malhotra on Smriti Mandhana ahead of AUS vs IND Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Smriti Mandhana scored a century off 50 balls in the final ODI against Australia before the Women's World Cup 2025. [P/C: Getty]

On 'Follow the Blues,' former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra was asked about Smriti Mandhana showing form even during her brief unbeaten 34-run knock in India's last Women's World Cup 2025 league game against Bangladesh.

"It's a great sign if Smriti Mandhana is in this form. She has the class and Smriti would also be thinking how crucial her role is. She is the only player who bats from the start and can bat till the end. She has the match-winning ability. She has the skill to perform under pressure because the pressure gets doubled in knockout games or semi-finals," she replied.

While observing that Mandhana flourishes under pressure, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the opener would have a bigger role if Pratika Rawal isn't fit and available for the semi-final against Australia.

"Smriti Mandhana doesn't disintegrate under pressure now, but she comes to the fore. She knows her team depends on her. She bats in the powerplay. So she only lays the foundation, whether batting first or chasing. I don't know whether Pratika will be there or not, but her role will get doubled if Pratika isn't there," Malhotra observed.

With 308 runs at an average of 51.33 in six innings, Pratika Rawal is the second-highest run-getter in the Women's World Cup 2025. However, Smriti Mandhana's opening partner sustained ankle and knee injuries while fielding against Bangladesh and couldn't bat at the top of the order during the chase.

