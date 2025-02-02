  • home icon
"Shivam Dube saw all the Social Media takes and decided to dominate England with ball"- Fans laud 'fast bowler' Dube for 2/11 in 5th T20I

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 02, 2025 23:16 IST
Sri Lanka v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Shivam Dube took 2 wickets in 2 overs (Image: Getty)

Shivam Dube became the talk of the town after the fourth T20I against England on January 31. The all-rounder got hurt in the first innings and could not take the field in the second innings. India named a concussion substitute for him, with Harshit Rana taking his place.

Rana, playing his debut T20I, took three wickets and helped India win. England cricket fans were not happy with the concussion substitute. They highlighted that India replaced an all-rounder with a fast bowler. Even England captain Jos Buttler subtly mentioned that India used the concussion substitute rule like IPL's Impact Player rule.

Proving all his critics wrong in Mumbai, Shivam Dube bowled an excellent spell of 2/11 in two overs. He dismissed Phil Salt caught behind and then rattled Jacob Bethell's stumps. Reacting to his spell of 2/11, a fan wrote on X:

"Shivam Dube saw all the Social Media takes and decided to dominate England with ball as well."

Another fan claimed that Dube proved Harshit Rana was a like-for-like replacement for him in Pune. The fan tweeted:

"Shivam Dube proved that he is like to like replacement of Harshit Rana..!!"

One more fan mentioned the same thing and commented:

"Hence proven. It was a like-like replacement last match."

"Now Buttler will understand why Shivam Dube was replaced with Harshit Rana in the last match"- Fans react to all-rounder's double strike

As mentioned ahead, even England captain Jos Buttler was not pleased with the way India used the concussion substitute rule. Giving a response to Buttler, a fan wrote:

"Now, Buttler will understand why Dube was replaced with Rana in the last match."

Lastly, a fan summed up India's dominant performance in Mumbai and commented on Dube's double strike:

"Good day for India in Office .....Every Player Every Thing goes in India's favour tonight."

India won the fifth T20I by 150 runs in Mumbai. With this victory, India beat England by 4-1 in the five-match series.

Edited by Aditya Singh
