"Shocked the cricket world on the very first day of New Year"- Fans react to David Warner announcing ODI retirement ahead of farewell Test

As Australian opener David Warner gets set to play the final Test of his illustrious career in the third game of the three-match series against Pakistan at the SCG, he dropped another bombshell by announcing his retirement from the ODI format, with the caveat of being available for the 2025 Champions Trophy should he be needed.

The champion batter debuted in the 50-over format for Australia in 2009 and has since been a force to reckon with in world cricket. Warner will finish his ODI career as the sixth leading run-scorer for Australia, with 6,932 runs. He averaged an incredible 45.30 at a strike rate of 97.26, including 22 centuries in his stellar 161-game ODI career.

Warner is only behind former captain Ricky Ponting (29) for most ODI centuries by an Aussie batter. Being an integral part of an ODI World Cup-winning team recently, the southpaw enjoyed tremendous success with the bat through the tournament. He finished as the sixth leading run-scorer of the 2023 World Cup with 535 runs in 11 games, winning his second World Cup title, and helping Australia win their sixth.

Considered one of the giants of the 50-over game, Warner's retirement from the format had fans heartbroken. Nevertheless, they gathered on Twitter to congratulate the superstar cricketer on a stellar ODI career.

"I’ve got to give back to the family" - David Warner

Warner will have more quality time with his family.

David Warner admitted that the ODI retirement was brewing in his mind throughout the 2023 World Cup as he wished to give more time to his family.

Following the third Test against Pakistan at the SCG, the veteran batter will only be seen in the shortest format for Australia and in leagues around the globe.

Speaking to reporters before the third Test, Warner announced his decision to step away from 50-over cricket.

"I’ve got to give back to the family.I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement," said Warner.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up. If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available," added Warner.

Warner's farewell Test, starting January 3 at the SCG, will see Australia gunning for a 3-0 series whitewash.

